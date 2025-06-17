Stop Crying Your Heart Out at 23: Facts about the Oasis single

Liam Gallagher in the video for Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out and the single artwork. Picture: YouTube/Oasis, Press

We celebrate the stirring 2002 Oasis anthem by looking at its trivia.

This week celebrates 23 years since the release of Oasis single Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

The Heathen Chemistry track may have come along later in the band's career, but it's still up there among some of their most-loved singles.

So how much do you know about the band's noughties-era uplifting ballad? Let's take a look below...

Facts about Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Stop Crying Your Heart Out is penned solely by Noel but the band do get producing credits Not unlike many of the Britpop band's tracks, the 2002 single is penned by Noel Gallagher and credits him as the sole songwriter, but gives "Oasis" the production duties. It hit the airways in the US before the UK For some reason it was serviced to US radio stations in May, weeks before its UK release. Its video is directed by Andrew "W.I.Z" Whiston Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Official Video) The English director is also responsible for the likes of Kasabian's Bless this Acid House, Kings of Leon's Supersoaker, Arctic Monkeys' The View From The Afternoon and Massive Attack's Inertia Creeps. He also directed the 2002 video for The Hindu Times from the same album and later worked with Oasis on their 2009 video for Falling Down. It came second (in more ways than one) Not only was Stop Crying Your Heart Out the second single to be released from Heathen Chemistry (following The Hindu Times), but it also peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart. And it doesn't stop there... The song was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) on 12th July 2002. Though it has since been certified double platinum selling over 1,200,000 copies! The woman in the video is Michelle Roman Not much is known about the protagonist in the video, but according to IMDb, she is credited as Michelle Roman. Leona Lewis covered the track for The X Factor finale Leona Lewis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out - X Factor Final - 13th Dec 2009 If you weren't a big fan of The X Factor or the singer, you might not know she covered the song in the final of the celebrity singing competition third series. She of course went on to win it outright and the song also featured on her second studio album Echo (2009). That's not the only history she's had with covering indie artists and guitar bands either. She also famously covered Snow Patrol's Run for her debut album Spirit (2007).

