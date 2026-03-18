Steven Knight gives update on "phenomenal" Oasis Live '25 documentary

Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight will produce the new Oasis tour film. Picture: Press/Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has teased more details about the upcoming documentary saying they've managed to get it down to four hours so far.

By Jenny Mensah

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Steven Knight has praised the upcoming Oasis Live ’25 Tour documentary as “phenomenal".

The Peaky Blinders creator is producing the upcoming film and has promised fans an intimate, but plot-driven portrayal of the famous reunion dates which took the country by storm last year.

Speaking to Project Big Screen about the movie - which is being directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the duo behind LCD Soundsystem’s acclaimed concert movie Shut Up And Play the Hits- Knight said: "It’s phenomenal.

“We’ve got it down to four hours, so we’ve gotta get it down to..."

Hee added: “It’s a documentary with a plot, do you know what I mean? It’s actually got a story. And then we’ve expanded it… you’ll see when you see it.”

The British screenwriter, director, and producer also teased that the Gallagher brothers deliver when it comes to their parts on the film and that fans will get good value out of their one-liners.

"They’re just one quote after another. They’re just so funny," he added.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight tells us what to expect from his upcoming Oasis documentary pic.twitter.com/6HSL8PKS5V — Project Big Screen (@ProjBigScreen) March 16, 2026

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The news comes as Oasis celebrated St. Patrick's Day by posting footage from their gig at Croke Park:

Oasis share Ireland Live ’25 footage for St Patricks Day

Last year saw fans of the legendary Manchester band encouraged contribute to the documentary by sharing their stories and memories with the band.

“We are asking people all over the world if there is a particular Oasis song that has deep meaning for you. A song that tells the story of a life changing moment, a love, a loss, a heartbreak, or a break for freedom,” the Magna Studios said.

“Whatever the Oasis song, whatever the story – tell us…”

The Oasis Live '25 film has no release date or title as yet, but further details are due to follow.

The last official Oasis films to be released were Supersonic, the 2016 documentary about the band's career, which was directed by Mat Whitecross and 2021's Knebworth 1996, which depicted the Gallagher brothers' pair of monumental shows at the stately home at the height of Britpop.

Oasis - Supersonic documentary official trailer

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