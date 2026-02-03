Starsailor's James Walsh has no hard feelings about Noel Gallagher calling him a c**k

The Starsailor frontman was quizzed about his feelings towards the Oasis guitarist after the insult was directed at him back in the '00s.

James Walsh has reflected on Noel Gallagher calling him a "c**k".

The Starsailor frontman was once hurled the insult by the Oasis rocker backstage at T in the Park in 2002 and despite not having the chance to "reconcile" with Noel over it, he hasn't taken it too personally.

Quizzed about whether he's ever buried the hatchet with the Manchester rocker, Walsh told contactmusic.com: "I get on really well with Liam, he’s mellowed. I haven’t had any chance to speak to Noel, I know a few people who know him and get on with him. I’m sure if our paths did cross we would get on alright."

The Good Souls singer also remarked on how bands are much more likely to lift each other up and collaborate rather than have rows and Walsh regrets not being able to do that more in the band's heyday.

He admitted: "It’s one kind of regret I have from the early days of Starsailor, when we were flying high there would have been so many opportunities to work with a whole array of different artists and collaborate and maybe do some off the wall stuff like dance music. But we didn’t push for or take on because the band was doing so well in its own right."

Walsh also talked about the Oasis reunion shows and agreed that the Gallagher brothers have put the focus back on rock and indie music in the UK, which he hopes can last.

"I think it’s great that there’s this slight resurgence in guitar music and indie music," he mused. "It just remains to be seen how long that wave can last. You just hope that some of those people who, I guess, came out of the woodwork. Some of those people who went to those Oasis gigs had not been to a gig for, like, 20 years.

"So I hope they got the bug and they feel like going to a great local band at a smaller venue and that there’s a snowball effect. There’s loads of bands from that era that tour quite frequently. Like CAST, who were supporting, or The Charlatans, they are on the road quite a lot. Those fans that were inspired to get out of the house because Oasis were playing, might get out of their house more often now they’ve got the buzz back again."

Starsailor with Strings: Live from Liverpool

Walsh's latest solo album, It's All Happening, was released last Friday (30th January) and the 45-year-old musician also teased a new Starsailor album would be on the way early next year.

Quizzed on an update on the follow-up to 2024's Where The Wild Things Grow, he revealed: "It’s pretty early days to be honest. It’ll be early 2027, it’s just at the writing and demo stage at the moment."

He added: "I’m promoting this new solo album and am very proud of it, but I’ve picked up the Starsailor hat again when I’m writing songs. It’s an interesting transition to go from something more isolating and introspective to having to have the rest of the members of the band in mind again."

