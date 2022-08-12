Oasis share new-look Stand By Me video and lyric video ahead of Be here now 25th anniversary reissue

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky

By Radio X

The new and updated visuals come ahead of the 25th anniversary reissue of their iconic Be Here Now album.

A lyric video of Oasis' Stand By Me has been unveiled.

The new visuals for the 1997 track come ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Manchester band's historic third album, Be Here Now, which was released on 21st August that year.

Along with the lyric video comes a HD version of the single, allowing fans to see the original video in all its splendour.

These join recently unveiled HD versions of the official videos for 'Don't Go Away' and 'All Around The World', plus a brand new lyric video for 'D'You Know What I Mean? (NG's 2016 Rethink)'.

The 25th anniversary edition of Be Here Now includes a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP, plus a double picture disc and cassette available exclusively from the band’s online store, all with remastered audio.

Fans can pre-order the formats and listen to the era-defining album here.

Be Here Now's 25th anniversary edition includes a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP. Picture: Press/Big Brother Recordings

Be Here Now sold a staggering 400,000 copies on the first day in the UK, with 663,400 sales in just three days.

The record was No.1 in fifteen countries and remained at the top of the UK Album Chart for four weeks.

To date, it has the most album sales in the first seven days of release in UK Official Chart history and has sold over eight million copies around the world.

You can also listen to Be Here Now's 25th anniversary reissue in cassette form. Picture: Press/Big Brother Recordings

See the Oasis Be Here Now (25th Anniversary) Tracklist:

A1. D'You Know What I Mean? (Remastered)

A2. My Big Mouth (Remastered)

A3. Magic Pie (Remastered

B1. Stand By Me (Remastered)

B2. I Hope, I Think, I Know (Remastered)

B3. The Girl In The Dirty Shirt (Remastered)

C1. Fade In-Out (Remastered)

C2. Don't Go Away (Remastered)

C3. Be Here Now (Remastered)

D1. All Around The World (Remastered)

D2. It's Gettin' Better (Man!!) (Remastered)

D3. All Around The World (Reprise) (Remastered)

