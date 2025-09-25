The guitar that Liam Gallagher "smashed up" on night of Oasis split is up for auction again...

Liam Gallagher of Oasis performing live at the Roskilde Festival 2009 in Denmark - 03 July 2009. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The instrument, which is said to have been damaged during a row ahead of the band's fated Rock en Seine gig, is said to fetch up to £500,000.

The guitar that is believed to have been smashed by Liam Gallagher on the night of the Oasis split is going up for auction.

As the story goes, the Gallagher brothers were set to play Rock en Seine in Paris in 2009 when a fight between Noel and his brother broke out backstage, which saw Liam smash an instrument against the wall and chief songwriter Noel leave the band.

Now it looks like the historic red Gibson ES-355 guitar that was was broken backstage at the French festival, will be going under the gavel and is estimated to fetch up to £500,000.

The auction, which will take place via Propstore Music Memorabilia auction which starts on 24th and 25th October.

The guitar was previously sold at auction in 2021 for £325,000.

After their fateful fight, Noel left the band that night, forcing Oasis to cancel their Rock en Seine gig as well as the rest of their tour.

At the time, Noel issued a statement: “It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

In another statement a few days later, titled "Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere", he added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new.”

16 years later and the band are very much back together, with the final UK dates of their Oasis Live '25 tour taking place at Wembley Stadium this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

The official Oasis Live '25 pop-up shops will reopen in London ahead of the dates as the reunion rolls into UK soil one last time.

Ahead of the dates, Oasis have released an unplugged version of their Morning Glory single.

The track is taken from the forthcoming 30th anniversary deluxe re-release of the band's seminal sophomore album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, due out on 3rd October via Big Brother Recordings.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) also features new unplugged versions of four other classic tracks; Cast No Shadow, Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and the previously released Acquiesce.

Listen to the stripped-back take on the track below:

Morning Glory (Unplugged)

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order here on limited edition 2CD and 3LP formats as well as digital formats to pre-save.

Oasis announce (What's The Story) Morning Glory?' 30th anniversary reissue. Picture: Press

