Oasis appearing on SNL, hosted by Chandler from Friends is the most 90s thing ever

Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Friends star Matthew Perry in 1997. Picture: 1. Brian Rasic/Getty Images 2. Getty Images

Look back at the Manchester band's throwback 1997 SNL performance, which came complete with a hosting duties from Friends star Matthew Perry.

It's 23 years since Oasis released their Be Here Now album on 21 August 1997.

After the success of Definitely Maybe (1994) and (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (1995), their highly-anticipated third became the biggest selling album in 1997.

The band had reached stratospheric heights in the UK, but their bid to crack the States still continued with gigs and appearances aplenty.

One such appearance in 1997 saw Liam Gallagher, his brother Noel and co play a selection of songs on comedy sketch show SNL... which was hosted by none other than Friends actor Matthew Perry.

The rare performance - which can be found online - sees the band perform the their Some Might Say B-side Acquiesce and their Be Here Now track Don't Go Away.

However, what happened just before the cameras stopped rolling is just as note-worthy.

Oasis - Don't Go Away - Saturday Night Live 1997 00:05:11

The end of the famous sketch show makes for some quite awkward viewing, as the band are forced to stand around applauding themselves and the cast in a very un-British manner.

As the credits roll, Bonehead gets involved in a sloppy high-five moment with a very excitable SNL cast member Molly Shannon and Matthew Perry who shouts "I love you grandad" seems to have little or no interaction with the band at all.

Liam is every bit the rock star as he blows kisses and mouths "I love you" to the camera, but his more reserved brother is having absolutely none of it.

Still, in a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment, Noel does somehow manage to steal focus just at the end as he's caught doing something he probably shouldn't.

Watch another clip of the unfortunate moment here:

As Chandler Bing would say: Could it BE any more 90s?

