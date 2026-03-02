Oasis single to be featured in War Child's HELP(2) album

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher on their Live '25 dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The new charity compilation album -which includes tracks from Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg, Damon Albarn, Pulp and many more - will also feature a live version of Acquiesce from Wembley Stadium.

An Oasis track is set to feature on the forthcoming HELP(2) album in aid of War Child.

The album - which is released this Friday 6th March - will include Acquiesce Live From Wembley Stadium, 28th September 2025 as a standalone 7” single enclosed within the gatefold of the vinyl edition and will appear as as a 'hidden track' for those who have ordered the album in double CD form.

War Child UK adds on their post: "Recorded on the final night of their historic 7-show run at Wembley Stadium, this marks the first ever physical release of a live recording from their record-breaking 2025 world tour - available as a bonus 7” single inside the gatefold vinyl of 𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗣(𝟮), and as a hidden track on the double CD. Stream and download from this Friday, 6 March."

Read more:

The forthcoming collaborative record - which is inspired by the landmark release of 1995 album HELP - includes contributions from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg, Pulp, English Teacher, Depeche Mode, Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell and Fontaines D.C.

The first single to come from the record was Opening Night- a new track from Alex Turner and co, which marked their first music in four years.

The song also acts as an album-opener for the record, which was created "to engage music lovers globally in support of War Child's vital work delivering immediate aid, education, specialist mental health support, and protection to children affected by conflict around the world."

Listen to Arctic Monkeys' reflective single below:

Opening Night

HELP(2) also includes contributions from Anna Calvi, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest, King Krule, Nilüfer Yanya, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

See the artwork and traclist for HELP(2) here and pre-order the album here.

The artwork for War Child's HELP (2) album. Picture: Press

See the full HELP(2) tracklist here:

Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - Flags Black Country, New Road - Strangers The Last Dinner Party - Let’s do it again! Beth Gibbons - Sunday Morning Arooj Aftab & Beck - Lilac Wine King Krule - The 343 Loop Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - Helicopters Arlo Parks - Nothing I Could Hide English Teacher & Graham Coxon - Parasite Beabadoobee - Say Yes Big Thief - Relive, Redie Fontaines D.C. - Black Boys on Mopeds Cameron Winter - Warning Young Fathers - Don’t Fight the Young Pulp - Begging for Change Sampha - Naboo Wet Leg - Obvious Foals - When the War is Finally Done Bat For Lashes - Carried my girl Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis - Sunday Light Olivia Rodrigo - The Book of Love

The story behind the original Help record and its recording is now legend: all of the songs were recorded on one single day, Monday 4th September 1995, mixed the following day, and released to the buying public a few days later, on Saturday 9th September. The idea to record in 24 hours came from John Lennon, who, when discussing his 1970 record ‘Instant Karma’ said that records should be like newspapers, reflecting events as they are happening.

‘HELP’ sold over 70,000 copies on day one and reached No.1 in the UK compilation charts and would have reached No.1 on the UK albums chart had it been eligible. Following its release, the record won both a specially created BRIT Award, collected by Thom Yorke, and a Q Award to recognise its impact. It was also nominated for the 1996 Mercury Prize; Pulp won that year with ‘Different Class’ but donated the prize fund to War Child.

HELP(2) is available to pre-order here.

War Child UK is driven by a single goal - ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war.

Using 30 years of experience and proven methodologies, War Child aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. Because one child caught up in conflict is one child too many.

War Child understands children’s needs, respects and stands up for their rights, and puts them at the centre of everything it does. War Child boldly campaigns on the root causes of conflict and helps to amplify children’s voices, so that it can advocate for change on the issues that matter to them.

Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid impartially to keep children safe and help them through their trauma.War Child UK is a member of the War Child Alliance, a global foundation made up of five fundraising offices and 14 programme offices.

Read more: