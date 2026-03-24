Get the details of the Oasis Live '25 Opus photobook by Simon Emmett

Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The official photographic book, which will be released through pre-eminent publishers OPUS, has been created in collaboration with Liam and Noel Gallagher.

By Jenny Mensah

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An official book chronicling the Oasis reunion tour is set to be released.

The Oasis Live '25 Opus comes from the acclaimed portrait photographer Simon Emmett, who was first tasked with shooting the Gallagher brothers for the announcement of their reconciliation on 24th October 2024 and their live dates, which were set to take place the following year.

The book - dubbed as the "official photographic chronicle of the Oasis Live ’25 tour" - is published through OPUS and created in collaboration with Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Deluxe editions of the Opus feature 1000 unseen photographs captured with unprecedented access by the acclaimed portrait photographer and film director, resulting in a "unique visual celebration" of the band’s long-awaited reunion.

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Speaking about the moment he shot the brothers and the subsequent project, Emmett said: "When I saw the reaction to the photo, it was obvious to me that this wasn’t a single event. The photograph was the beginning of something. I felt strongly that this needed to be documented. There was no facade, this was genuine. We watched the crowd having the time of their lives, but the band and the crew are also having equally as good a time. That’s what was so magical about it. Opus is a really appropriate home for something like Oasis Live ‘25. They're a unique publisher, and it was a unique tour. I just hope that in some small way that it has captured the essence of joy of it."

Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour

The special Opus publication is presented in four different editions, which each include a foreword written by Simon Emmett.

For the first time in Opus history the publisher has created a retail edition, which refines and condenses the Opus-making it accessible for even more Oasis fans.

Titled the Live Forever Edition, the 336-page hardback measures 33.6 × 24.6 cm and weighs 0.5 kg and will be available in stores from May 2026.

What to expect from the Oasis Live '25 Opus photobook. Picture: Simon Emmett/OPUS

Also available are three deluxe 648-page hand-bound collector’s editions, featuring 1000 photographs.

As press release explains: "The Wonderwall Edition (47 × 33.5 cm, weighing 12 kg) is bound in buckram, features an inlaid circular photograph of the Gallagher brothers, and comes in a clamshell case with a commemorative acrylic ticket.

"The Glory Edition, (62 × 44.5 cm, 21.5 kg) is bound in the finest leather, includes gatefold pages, a 10-inch removable vinyl record including a voice note from Simon Emmett, a commemorative ticket, an unseen lithographic photographic print signed by Simon Emmett, and is presented in a choice of Contact Sheet or Reunion clamshell cases. This edition is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

"The super-deluxe Supernova Edition, (82 × 59 cm, 70 kg), is housed in a bespoke flight case-inspired presentation case with acrylic cover, features a 12-inch removable vinyl record including a voice note from Simon Emmett, a commemorative ticket, and two unseen silver gelatin photographic prints signed by Simon Emmett. Limited to 100 copies worldwide."

For the first time, Opus is offering fans the chance to have up to 12 of their own photographs and memories featured on tailor made pages within their Oasis Live ‘25 Opus. Everyone who orders any of the three special editions, Wonderwall, Glory, or Supernova, will have the option to create these tailor made pages as a complimentary addition to their purchase.

The very first copy of the Supernova Edition, numbered 001, will be auctioned in support of Teenage Cancer Trust.

100% of proceeds from the sale of this special first edition will go directly to the charity. This continues a long history of support dating back to 2002, when Oasis first performed at the charity’s annual Royal Albert Hall show, an event both Noel and Liam Gallagher have continued to support throughout their careers. Opus also has a long tradition in auctioning the first edition for charity across all of their projects, dating back to the publisher’s inception in 2006.

The auction of the Supernova Edition will take place at the Legends Ball at Grosvenor House on 19th November 2026.

The Opus is available to order in multiple formats here, with shipping starting from May 2026.

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