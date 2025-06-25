Sign up for Radio X's Supersonic Tour Guide!

It's almost time... let Radio X help you get ready for Oasis Live '25 with Your Supersonic Tour Guide!

Radio X has all you need to know about attending Oasis Live '25 this summer.

With the first shows of the Oasis reunion tour mere days away, here's how to stay up to date with everything that's going on with th Live '25 tour.

Radio X's unofficial and free Supersonic Tour Guide service is available via the Global Player app, giving you updates on the latest show info, weather, travel, stage times and setlist reports from the biggest reunion in music history.

Plus, we'll be delving into our archive of great content from the Gallagher brothers and looking back over the band's glittering career with a regular "On This Day In Oasis" feature.

Here's how to sign up to the Radio X Supersonic Tour Guide:

Simply open or download the Global Player app

Make sure sure you have an account with Global Player and are signed in

Listen to Radio X Oasis!

The next time you visit the app, you'll receive a message on the screen that gives you the chance to sign up to the Radio X Oasis Supersonic tour guide!

Plus, you can listen to our new station, Radio X Oasis, while you browse!

Radio X Oasis is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), iOS or Android device. Picture: Radio X

The service is up and running now and will continue until the final Oasis UK show on 28th September 2025.

So get involved and bring on the excitement of this once-in-a-lifetime reunion!

