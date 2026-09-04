Oasis share second teaser leading fans to speculate on Etihad Stadium dates for 2027

Oasis share video teasing Manchester dates. Picture: Instragram/Oasis

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Manchester band have shared a new teaser, which suggests they will announce a dozen dates at Etihad Stadium.

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Oasis have shared a new teaser, suggesting they'll be announcing Manchester dates very soon.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (4th September), the Britpop band shared a video which sees two boys playing football against what looks like typical red-bricked home in Manchester.

One lad kicks a football in a pale blue shell suit jacket, while the other draws up a tally of goals on the wall. Just as the boy writes 11 in white chalk, his pal scores another goal, suggesting that the band are set for 12 hometown shows at their beloved hometown in Manchester.

The light blue crescent moon drawn above the window just over the wall also pays reference to the band's Man City and their anthem Blue Moon.

Watch it below:

The clip follows a cryptic teaser that was shared by the band on Thursday (3rd September), which featured two young boys in a fish and chip shop as the band's 2002 single Little By Little played on the TV.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice several clues that pointed towards live dates at a Scottish venue, and in particular Celtic Park football stadium, including the latitude of Celtic Park, the Scottish actor Robert Carlyle in the video, famously Scottish fizzy drink IRN-BRU stocked in the fridge and one of the boys reaching for what looks like Mars bar to be battered.

Remind yourself of the teaser below:

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The teaser comes amid speculation that the band are also on the cusp of announcing dates at Knebworth Park, which would see the brothers make a historic return to the Hertfordshire estate since their duo of iconic dates in 1996.

Meanwhile, Monday 7th September will see the premiere for the hotly-anticipated Oasis reunion tour documentary Don't Look Back In Anger take place in London's Leicester Square.

Watch the official trailer here:

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

The film - which documents the Gallagher brothers' reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which kicked off in July of last year - will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which begins on Friday 11th September.

The doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

Don’t Look Back In Anger | Official Documentary Teaser | In Cinemas September

The Oasis film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Knight says of the documentary: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

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