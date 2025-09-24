Oasis share unplugged version of Morning Glory single ahead of 30th anniversary album reissue

Morning Glory era Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Michael Spencer Jones

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop band have unveiled a stripped-back version of the 1995 single ahead of the release of the deluxe 30th anniversary edition of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have released Morning Glory (Unplugged).

The track is taken from the forthcoming 30th anniversary deluxe re-release of the band's seminal sophomore album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, due out on 3rd October via Big Brother Recordings.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) also features new unplugged versions of four other classic tracks; Cast No Shadow, Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and the previously released Acquiesce.

Listen to the stripped-back take on the track below:

Morning Glory (Unplugged)

The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel’s studio, Lone Star Sound, in London.

Read more:

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order here on limited edition 2CD and 3LP formats as well as digital formats to pre-save.

The special anniversary format also follows last summer’s release of the 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe which reached number 1 in the Official UK Album Chart for the second time in that album’s history.

See its tracklisting below...

Oasis announce (What's The Story) Morning Glory?' 30th anniversary reissue. Picture: Press

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Tracklist:

1. Hello

2. Roll With It

3. Wonderwall

4. Don’t Look Back In Anger

5. Hey Now!

6. [Untitled]

7. Some Might Say

8. Cast No Shadow

9. She’s Electric

10. Morning Glory

11. [Untitled]

12. Champagne Supernova

Additional Tracks:

1. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

2. Morning Glory (Unplugged)

3. Wonderwall (Unplugged)

4. Acquiesce (Unplugged)

5. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)

Liam Gallagher Morning Glory O2 Ritz

After playing dates in North America, Oasis will return to the UK this weekend for their final shows at London's Wembley Stadium this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

The official Oasis Live '25 pop-up shops will reopen in London ahead of the dates as the reunion rolls into UK soil one last time.

See Oasis live '25 remaining tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2025:

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Read more: