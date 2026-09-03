Little By Little: Oasis share cryptic teaser leading fans to speculate on Celtic Park gig for 2027

Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Manchester band have shared a teaser, featuring their Little By Little video and including several cryptic clues that point to the Scottish football ground.

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Oasis have shared a new teaser, suggesting they'll be announcing dates very soon.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (3rd September), the Manchester rockers shared a clip, which features two young boys in a fish and chip shop as the video for their 2002 single Little By Little plays on the TV.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice several clues that pointed towards live dates at a Scottish venue, and in particular Celtic Park football stadium.

In the comments section, many were quick to highlight that the posters in the video, with follower @rubbishoasistribute writing: "The latitude of Celtic Park in Glasgow is 55.8497° N (or approximately 55° 50' 59" N), while the longitude is -4.2060° W".

If that wasn't compelling enough evidence, other nods to a Scottish date in the video include:

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle in their Little By Little video

Famously Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru stocked in the fridge

One of the boys reaching for what looks like Mars bar to be battered - a fish and chip shop tradition known to have been spearheaded by the Scots.

Oasis share cryptic video teaser hinting at 2027 Scottish date. Picture: Instagram/Oasis

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The teaser comes amid speculation that the band is on the cusp of announcing dates at Knebworth Park and Manchester's Etihad stadium - the home of their beloved Man City F.C.

Also, giving an interview this week, chief songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher heavily suggested that Oasis would have to announce 2027 dates, because there's no football on this summer.

Meanwhile, next Monday 7th September will see the premiere for the hotly-anticipated Oasis reunion tour documentary Don't Look Back In Anger take place in London's Leicester Square.

Watch the official trailer here:

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

"Get ready to experience one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time," says the official promo for the new film. "Witness the return of Oasis in Don’t Look Back In Anger, in cinemas and IMAX this September."

The teaser includes comments from Noel Gallagher made before the reunion, in which the star said "“I just don’t see myself on stage with Liam, I just don’t see it" - alongside Liam Gallagher's comments on the split of Oasis in 2009: "The way it finished... unacceptable."

The film - which documents the Gallagher brothers' reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which kicked off in July of last year - will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which begins on Friday 11th September.

The doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The Oasis film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Don’t Look Back In Anger | Official Documentary Teaser | In Cinemas September

Knight says of the documentary: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

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