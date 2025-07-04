Oasis kick off Live ’25 tour in Cardiff: first night setlist & review

Oasis play the opening night of their Oasis Live '25 tour at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th July. Picture: Shutterstock, AP/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers took to the stage for the first time in 16 years to play the first night of their Oasis Live '25 reunion tour. Here's what they played on the setlist and what we thought of the show.

Oasis kicked off their hugely anticipated Live '25 tour with the first of their two shows at Cardiff Principality Stadium on Friday (4th July).

After an opening set from CAST, followed by a rousing supporting slot from Richard Ashcroft, Liam and Noel Gallagher took to the stage for the very first time in 16 years, treating fans to a 23-track set full of passion, nostalgia and... of course... rock n' roll.

As the Manchester band completed the feverish first night of their Oasis Live '25 reunion tour, find out what they played on their setlist below.

Oasis take to the stage in Cardiff for their first live show in 16 years

After the sounds of intro music F***in’ In The Bushes, the Gallagher brothers walked onto the stage with their hands clasped and arms held aloft - the first heartwarming sign that their 16-year grudge was officially over.

However, Liam quickly slipped right back into the role of the lairy frontman, shouting: “Oasis fans in the area! Cardiff fans in the area!”

Liam and Noel Gallagher - together on the same stage for the first time in 16 years. Picture: Alamy

Like many had guessed, and as Liam had teased himself, the Manchester rockers officially kick off proceedings with Hello, which they played for the first time since 2002. It wasn't hard to see why they'd chosen the (What's the Story) Morning Glory? opener, as the refrain: “It’s good to be back, It’s good to be back” rang out throughout the closed stadium.

Oasis play Acquiesce on night 1 in Cardiff

Read more:

Liam Gallagher was on fine form for the first night of the Live '25 tour. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tugging firmly at the heartstrings of the audience, Noel then launched into the much-loved B-side Acquiesce - another song befitting the brothers' reunion.

It wasn't all about sentimentality, though, as the the siblings - flanked by Oasis co-founder Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Andy Bell, Gem Archer and Joey Waronker - launched into powerful renditions of Morning Glory and Some Might Say, before playing Definitely Maybe album track Bring It On Down.

By the time Liam posed the question, "Is it my Imaginayshuuuun?" pint cups had had already become missiles as the Cardiff crowds decided to suitably "'ave it" for the defiant party banger Cigarettes & Alcohol. This was preceded by Liam telling them to turn around and link arms. It wasn't quite a Kumbaya moment as Liam cursed his instructions from the stage, but it was probably as close as it was going to get.

Noel Gallagher on the opening night of the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Similar scenes were provoked by the 1994's punky Fade Away, their debut single Supersonic and the now frankly baffling Battle of Britpop runner-up Roll With It.

Then, chief songwriter Noel was left to take on the role of lead singer, treating fans to a trio of tracks; Talk Tonight, Half The World Away and Little By Little - two of which could quite easily be considered up there with some of his best written work. Liam of course wasn't present for these moments. As it turns out, he still lets his brother have his moment in the spotlight.

Fans at the opening night of Oasis Live '25 Tour at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th July 2025. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

At this point in any show, you'd probably be eyeing up a trip to the lav' but as the band rattled through their set, it became clear it was going to be one of all killer and no filler, with Liam steaming through D'you Know What I Mean?, Stand By Me and Cast No Shadow - a song inspired by none other by their friend, support act and former Verve frontman.

As tour openers CAST had also done during their set, the band took the opportunity to pay their respects to Portuguese footballer and Liverpool F.C player Diogo Jota, who had tragically died at the age of 28 in a car crash this week (3rd July). A particularly rousing version of their 1994 single Live Forever ended with a picture of the late sports star on the screens, which of course was met with cheers across the stadium.

By the time the band launched into Rock 'N'Roll Star the fans were fairly satiated (if not a little tired). After all, some of them had been revelling since about 11am... But to paraphrase a young Noel, they wanted "MORE!" Of course they did.

Oasis at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 4th July 2025. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As is customary with all "big gigs", Oasis returned for an encore, which saw Noel quite possibly provide the most "religious" moments of the night, hitting the crowd in the feels with The Masterplan, followed by his Manchester anthem-turned-hymn Don't Look Back In Anger- now a memorial to the victims of the terror attack that hit the Gallaghers' home city back in 2017.

As Liam returned, he joked to the crowd: "You alright? You all had a good time yeah? Was it worth the £40,000 you paid for a ticket?" Given the crowd's reaction, quite possibly, yes.

Thus, the 74,500-strong Principality Stadium audience continued their mass singalong as Liam sang the 1995 Oasis anthem Wonderwall, during which of course he couldn't help but sing: "There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don't speak Welsh".

Bonehead - back where he belongs! Picture: Alamy

In the end it was Champagne Supernova that ended the night, with the Noel-penned 1996 single sending the crowds off "in a champagne supernova in the sky". We can't be sure if it made Bonehead cry again though...

More beers than fizz, Oasis' first night at Cardiff Principality Stadium was a strong indication of what's to come from their Live '25 tour; a solid set from a united band with crowd favourites. And lest we forget... good old fashioned rock 'n' roll.

Oasis performing at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, 4th July 2025. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Oasis setlist 4th July Cardiff Principality Stadium:

Intro: F***ing In The Bushes

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half the World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'you Know What I Mean?

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock 'N' Roll Star

Encore:

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova

The Gallaghers reunited in front of a huge crowd in Cardiff. Picture: Shutterstock

Oasis continue their Live '25 dates tomorrow on Saturday 5th July at Cardiff Principality Stadium...

