Oasis B-side Round Are Way features in Co-op Christmas Ad 2020

Oasis B-side Round Are Way features in Co-ip Christmas ad. Picture: 1. Niels van Iperen/Getty Images)2. YouTube/Co-op

The supermarket's festive advert for 2020 sees two young brothers take to the streets to perform the Oasis track.

Co-op have used Oasis track Round Are Way for their 2020 Christmas advert.

The song - which featured on the B-side to their Wonderwall single alongside The Swamp Song and The Masterplan - takes centre stage in the simple advert, which features two brothers who attempt to bring a bit of Christmas cheer by busking outside their local store.

Watch the Co-op's festive advert below:

READ MORE: Are these the best Oasis B-Sides?

The advert begins with the young boys sitting at home, while a news report can be heard saying that "Christmas will be different this year".

This prompts the eldest sibling to grab his guitar, before his brother asks if he can tag along. The pair then head to their nearest Co-op, where they start off singing a humble rendition of the 1995 Oasis song.

While at first it appears the two are busking to make their Christmas extra special, they decline a £5 note from a passer-by, opting to share some warmth free of charge in these trying times.

READ MORE: The story behind the Oasis split