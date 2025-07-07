Oasis Live '25 at Heaton Park: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Manchester shows

Liam and Noel Gallagher will make a spectacular return to Manchester's Heaton Park for five Oasis reunion homecoming shows in July. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.
This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.
Oasis Live '25 Heaton Park map:
Oasis at Heaton Park, Manchester: frequently asked questions
What dates are the Oasis Manchester Heaton Park shows?
Friday 11th July
Saturday 12th July
Wednesday 16th July
Saturday 19th July
Sunday 20th July
What are the stage times for Oasis at Heaton Park?
Heaton Park gates open at 15.00 (BST) on each show day.
Full stage times haven't yet been published, but the curfew is 22.30 (BST).
Food stalls will be open until 22.30 (BST).
Who is supporting Oasis at their Manchester Heaton Park shows?
The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are:
Richard Ashcroft
Cast
What are the age restrictions at the Oasis Heaton Park shows?
No under 14s are allowed. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (18+).
Are bags allowed at the Oasis Heaton Park shows?
It's not recommended to bring bags to the Manchester show to avoid long queues during security checks.
If bags are brought, they should be no bigger than A4 size.
Will Heaton Park bars and food vendors accept cash?
No - organisers say that all bars and food vendors are card only.
Do I have to arrive at the same time as my friends?
According to organisers, as long as all guests have access to their own tickets, each person can arrive at their chosen time.
However, organisers state: "You will not be able to leave the concert and re-enter so please make sure you have your ticket."
Trams are expected to be busier than usual, so allow additional time for your journey.
Travelling to Heaton Park by train
The Metrolink tram service (see below) links up with the following rail stations in Manchester: Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Victoria, Deansgate, Ashton-under-Lyne, Rochdale, Eccles, East Didsbury. Altrincham, Navigation Road and Manchester Airport.
Manchester Piccadilly, Deansgate-Castlefield, Oxford Road and Victoria stations are all expected to be busier than usual with various events taking place over the weekend.