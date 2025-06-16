Oasis Live '25 at Wembley Stadium: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their London shows

Oasis will play a mammoth seven nights at London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Press/Alamy

Get the dates, support acts and timings for the Gallagher brothers' monumental return to Wembley this summer.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play an impressive seven nights of the Live '25 tour at London's Wembley Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.

This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.

Oasis at Wembley Stadium, London: frequently asked questions

What dates are the Oasis London Wembley Stadium shows? Friday 25th July

Saturday 26th July

Wednesday 30th July

Saturday 2nd August

Sunday 3rd August

Saturday 28th September

Sunday 29th September What are the stage times for the Oasis London Wembley Stadium shows? Wembley Stadium gates open at 17.00 (BST) on each show day.

Full stage times haven't yet been published, but will be added here once confirmed Who is supporting Oasis at their London Wembley Stadium shows? The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are: Richard Ashcroft

Cast Richard Ashcroft and Cast will support Oasis on their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press What are the age restrictions at the Oasis Wembley Stadium shows? No children 5 and under.

No under 14s. Under 16s accompanied by an adult aged 18+ on pitch standing.

Reserved seats: under 16s accompanied by an adult 18+. Will there be Fan Zones at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis shows? Wembley will be setting up two fan zone areas within the stadium aread where fans have the chance to enjoy a drink, including alcohol, food and a DJ.

Opening times will be publicised closer to the date of the shows. Will Wembley Stadium bars and food vendors accept cash? Wembley Stadium is a cashless venue.

Organisers say all food and drink kiosks inside the stadium will require card or contactless payments only. Are bags allowed at the Oasis Wembley Stadium shows? Large bags are not permitted in the stadium and there are no bag storage facilities.

Small bags are allowed - no bigger than 297mm x 210mm x 210mm Is smoking or vaping allowed at Wembley Stadium? Wembley Stadium is a smoke-free venue - smoking or vaping is not allowed in the venue. Does every member in my party have to arrive at the same time? Refer to your ticket for your turnstile colour zone.

Have your ticket ready with the barcode or QR code visible and ready to scan.

For full instructions on ticket entry to Wembley Stadium, click here.

For any further ticketing queries, contact your point of purchase.

Twickets UK is the official fan-to-fan ticket resale partner for the Oasis shows. What are the banned items at Wembley Stadium? The following items are prohibited within the venue: Alcohol - a No-Street-Drinking policy will be in place on Olympic Way and the surrounding area

Aluminium and glass drink containers, plus perfume bottles

Bags that are oversized and don't meet Wembley's bag policy

Cameras and camcorders

Drones

Flags - click here for the Wembley rules on flags and banners

Flares, lasers, smoke devices and cannisters

Food and drink

Golf and other large umbrellas

Musical instruments, vuvuzelas and megaphones

Plastic bottles over 500ml

Pushchairs

Selfie sticks

Weapons and tools The full list of prohibited items at Wembley Stadium is available here. What's the accessibility information for Principality Stadium? Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and more is available here .

Oasis at Wembley Stadium, London: travel information