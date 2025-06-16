Oasis Live '25 at Wembley Stadium: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their London shows
16 June 2025, 15:38 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 17:16
Get the dates, support acts and timings for the Gallagher brothers' monumental return to Wembley this summer.
Liam and Noel Gallagher will play an impressive seven nights of the Live '25 tour at London's Wembley Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.
This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.
Oasis at Wembley Stadium, London: frequently asked questions
What dates are the Oasis London Wembley Stadium shows?
- Friday 25th July
- Saturday 26th July
- Wednesday 30th July
- Saturday 2nd August
- Sunday 3rd August
- Saturday 28th September
- Sunday 29th September
What are the stage times for the Oasis London Wembley Stadium shows?
- Wembley Stadium gates open at 17.00 (BST) on each show day.
- Full stage times haven't yet been published, but will be added here once confirmed
Who is supporting Oasis at their London Wembley Stadium shows?
The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are:
- Richard Ashcroft
- Cast
What are the age restrictions at the Oasis Wembley Stadium shows?
- No children 5 and under.
- No under 14s. Under 16s accompanied by an adult aged 18+ on pitch standing.
- Reserved seats: under 16s accompanied by an adult 18+.
-
Will there be Fan Zones at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis shows?
- Wembley will be setting up two fan zone areas within the stadium aread where fans have the chance to enjoy a drink, including alcohol, food and a DJ.
- Opening times will be publicised closer to the date of the shows.
Will Wembley Stadium bars and food vendors accept cash?
- Wembley Stadium is a cashless venue.
- Organisers say all food and drink kiosks inside the stadium will require card or contactless payments only.
-
- Large bags are not permitted in the stadium and there are no bag storage facilities.
- Small bags are allowed - no bigger than 297mm x 210mm x 210mm
-
Is smoking or vaping allowed at Wembley Stadium?
Wembley Stadium is a smoke-free venue - smoking or vaping is not allowed in the venue.
Does every member in my party have to arrive at the same time?
- Refer to your ticket for your turnstile colour zone.
- Have your ticket ready with the barcode or QR code visible and ready to scan.
- For full instructions on ticket entry to Wembley Stadium, click here.
- For any further ticketing queries, contact your point of purchase.
- Twickets UK is the official fan-to-fan ticket resale partner for the Oasis shows.
What are the banned items at Wembley Stadium?
The following items are prohibited within the venue:
- Alcohol - a No-Street-Drinking policy will be in place on Olympic Way and the surrounding area
- Aluminium and glass drink containers, plus perfume bottles
- Bags that are oversized and don't meet Wembley's bag policy
- Cameras and camcorders
- Drones
- Flags - click here for the Wembley rules on flags and banners
- Flares, lasers, smoke devices and cannisters
- Food and drink
- Golf and other large umbrellas
- Musical instruments, vuvuzelas and megaphones
- Plastic bottles over 500ml
- Pushchairs
- Selfie sticks
- Weapons and tools
The full list of prohibited items at Wembley Stadium is available here.
What's the accessibility information for Principality Stadium?
- Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and more is available here.
Oasis at Wembley Stadium, London: travel information
Where in London is Wembley Stadium?
- The address of Wembley Stadium is South Way, London, HA9 0WS.
-
How do I get to Wembley Stadium in London?
- There are several road closures in place in and around Wembley Stadium on event days.
- More details are available on the local council site here.
-
- Use the postcode HA9 0WS to head to the Stadium.
- Follow the signs for Wembley Stadium when you reach the A406 North Circular from the M1, A40 or M25.
- Parking for events at Wembley Stadium is limited and must be pre-booked at wembleyofficialparking.com.
- Blue Badge parking is also available via the Official Wembley Parking site.
-
- National Express is the official coach partner to Wembley Stadium.
- Coaches are available from over 50 locations in the UK.
- See the official National Express site for booking and more information.
- Services are also being run by Big Green Coach from Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Chelmsford, Colchester, Coventry, Exeter, Ipswich, Leicester, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stafford, Stoke on Trent, Swindon and Taunton.
-
- Local buses serving the area are 18/N18, 83/N83, 92, 182, 206, 223, 297 and 483
- See the Transport For London journey planner for more info.
-
- Wembley Stadium is served by three rail / underground stations:
- Wembley Stadium: 4 minutes walk from the venue and one stop from London Marylebone on Chiltern Rail Services.
- Wembley Central: Served by the Bakerloo Line & London Overground lines with services to London Paddington and London Euston stations and beyond.
- Wembley Park: 9 minutes walk to the venue and served by the Metropolitan and Jubilee Lines.
- See the Transport For London journey planner for more info.