Oasis Live '25 at Heaton Park: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Manchester shows
10 June 2025, 16:09 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 16:13
Get the dates, support acts and timings for the Gallaghers' triumphant homecoming in July 2025.
Liam and Noel Gallagher will make a spectacular return to Manchester's Heaton Park for five homecoming shows in July. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.
This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.
Oasis at Heaton Park, Manchester: frequently asked questions
-
What dates are the Oasis Manchester Heaton Park shows?
- Friday 11th July
- Saturday 12th July
- Wednesday 16th July
- Saturday 19th July
- Sunday 20th July
-
What are the stage times for Oasis at Heaton Park?
- Heaton Park gates open at 15.00 (BST) on each show day.
- Full stage times haven't yet been published, but the curfew is 22.30 (BST).
- Food stalls will be open until 22.30 (BST).
-
Will Heaton Park bars and food vendors accept cash?
- No - organisers say that all bars and food vendors are card only.
-
Are bags allowed at the Oasis Heaton Park shows?
- It's not recommended to bring bags to the Manchester show to avoid long queues during security checks.
- If bags are brought, they should be no bigger than A4 size.
-
Do I have to arrive at the same time as my friends?
- According to organisers, as long as all guests have access to their own tickets, each person can arrive at their chosen time.
- However, organisers state: "You will not be able to leave the concert and re-enter so please make sure you have your ticket."
- For more information on the Heaton Park shows, see the Gigs & Tours site info page here.
-
What's the accessibility information for Heaton Park?
- Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and blue badge parking is available at the Gigs & Tours site here.
Oasis at Heaton Park: travel information
-
Where in Manchester is Heaton Park?
- Heaton Park is in Prestwich, to the North of Manchester city centre.
- The address is Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW
-
How do I get to Heaton Park in Manchester?
- Transport For Greater Manchester have a more detailed page with updates on road closures and diversions that will in place for the Oasis shows.
- Click here for more information.
-
Travelling to Heaton Park by car
- There are no official car parks for the Oasis shows at Heaton Park and fans are advised to find a different method to get to the event from Manchester city centre.
- Transport For Greater Manchester notes: "There will be increased congestion and various road closures in place around Heaton Park and the surrounding areas on event dates."
- There are Metrolink Park & Ride sites at Whitefield and Radcliffe, which connect to the Metrolink tram service.
-
Travelling to Heaton Park by coach
- Big Green Coach are the official partner for the Oasis shows at Heaton Park and will pick up from a number of stations across the North West, the North East, the West Midlands and North Wales.
- For more details, see the Big Green Coach website here.
-
Travelling to Heaton Park by bus
- Transport For Greater Manchester have announced a special shuttle bus service for the Heaton Park shows.
- According to their official website, "limited shuttlebus tickets" will cost £10 and are available now via the Bee Network app.
- Shuttle buses departure Lever Street, Manchester, M1 W3W between 13.30 and 19.00 on show days.
- There will be a dedicated bus station inside Heaton Park by the North Gate, running from 22.15.
- For tickets and more information on the shuttle bus service, click here.
-
Travelling to Heaton Park by tram
- Heaton Park is on the Bury line from Victoria Station in Manchester.
- Transport for Greater Manchester notes: "Please note Heaton Park tram stop will be closed after the event so please head to Bowker Vale to get to the city centre."
- There is planned engineering until 10th August, so trams on the Altrincham/Bury lines won’t serve Piccadilly Gardens or Piccadilly. Services will run between Altrincham and Bury via Market Street.
- For tickets, fans can tap in and out as the trams are part of the Manchester Bee Network.
- Trams are expected to be busier than usual, so allow additional time for your journey.
-
Travelling to Heaton Park by train
- The Metrolink tram service (see below) links up with the following rail stations in Manchester: Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Victoria, Deansgate, Ashton-under-Lyne, Rochdale, Eccles, East Didsbury. Altrincham, Navigation Road and Manchester Airport.
- Manchester Piccadilly, Deansgate-Castlefield, Oxford Road and Victoria stations are all expected to be busier than usual with various events taking place over the weekend.
- More information here.
-
Travelling to Heaton Park by foot
- There will be a signposted route from Exchange Square/Victoria station along Cheetham Hill Road and Bury Old Road.
- Organisers say this is the most direct route to Manchester City Centre from Heaton Park and takes approximately 50 minutes.