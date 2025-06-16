Oasis Live '25 at Murrayfield Stadium: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Edinburgh shows

Oasis return to Edinburgh for three shows in August 2025. Picture: SST / Alamy Stock Photo

Get the dates, support acts and timings for Liam and Noel Gallagher's first live show together in 16 years.

By Radio X

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play three nights at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in August 2025. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.

This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.

Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh: frequently asked questions

What dates are the Oasis Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium shows? Friday 8th August

Saturday 9th August

Tuesday 12th August What are the stage times for the Oasis Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium shows? Official stage times have yet to be published, but organisers expect gates will open at 17.00 (BST) on each show day.

The curfew is expected to be 22.30. Who is supporting Oasis at their London Wembley Stadium shows? The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are: Richard Ashcroft

Cast Richard Ashcroft and Cast will support Oasis on their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press What are the age restrictions at the Oasis Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium shows? Standing: No persons under 14 permitted on the pitch. Persons aged 14 + 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 + 15 years old).

Seating: No persons under 8 permitted. Persons aged 8-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 8 – 15 years old). Will Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium bars and food vendors accept cash? Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium is prdeominately cashless, with bars, catering and merchandise stalls card and contactless only.

Organisers say that a limited number of units will accept cash, but there are no ATMs within the Stadium. Are bags allowed at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium? Large bags are not permitted in the stadium and there are no bag storage facilities.

Only bags A4 size or smaller will be permitted (30cm x 21cm).​

Bags larger than this size, unless for childcare or medical reasons, will not be permitted.

There are a number of bag drop facilities around Edinburgh city centre. Is smoking or vaping allowed at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium? Smoking is not permitted within the stadium – this includes e-cigarettes and vapes. Does every member in my party have to arrive at the same time? All tickets will be mobile tickets. For any ticketing queries including transfer questions, contact your point of purchase or check the official app.

Twickets UK is the official fan-to-fan ticket resale partner for the Oasis shows. What are the banned items at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium? The following items are prohibited within the venue: Air horns, balloons, party poppers and silly string

Animals other than registered guide/assistance dogs

Audio recording equipment including laptops and tablets

Bags larger than A4 size (see above)

Banners or flags "which contain slogans considered to be offensive or abusive"; no flags bigger than 30cm by 41cm.

Cameras with a detachable lens or a lens more than 3 inches in length

Knives or any other weapons

Fireworks, flares, smoke bombs or any other pyrotechnics

Food and drink including alcohol - a sealed plastic water bottle no bigger tyhan 500ml will be permitted

Laser pointers and flashlights

Metal drinks bottles including flasks or hard cased refillable water bottles

Musicial instruments

Tripods or selfie sticks

Umbrellas "of any size" What's the accessibility information for Principality Stadium? Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and more is available here .

Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh: travel information