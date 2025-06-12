Oasis Live '25 at Principality Stadium: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Cardiff shows
12 June 2025, 13:52 | Updated: 12 June 2025, 16:29
Get the dates, support acts and timings for the first of the Gallaghers' historic reunion dates.
Listen to this article
Liam and Noel Gallagher kick off their run of Live '25 shows in Cardiff on 4th July. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.
This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.
Oasis at Principality Stadium, Cardiff: frequently asked questions
-
What dates are the Oasis Cardiff Principality Stadium shows?
- Friday 4th July
- Saturday 5th July
-
What are the stage times for the Oasis Cardiff Principality Stadium shows?
- Principality Stadium gates open at 17.00 (BST) on each show day.
- Full stage times haven't yet been published, but will be added here once confirmed
-
Who is supporting Oasis at their Cardiff Principality Stadium shows?
The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are:
- Richard Ashcroft
- Cast
-
What's the accessibility information for Heaton Park?
- Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and blue badge parking is available at the Principality Stadium site here
Oasis at Principality Stadium, Cardiff: travel information
-
Where in Cardiff is Principality Stadium?
- The address of Principality Stadium is Westgate St, Cardiff CF10 1NS
-
How do I get to Principality Stadium in Cardiff?
- Roads around Principality Stadium may close and different city centre bus stops will be used during the Oasis show days.
- See the most up to date information on Cardiff.gov.uk here
-
Travelling to Principality Stadium by car
- Take junction 28 (Tredegar Park Interchange) off the M4 onto the A48 and follow the signs for Cardiff / Caerdydd.
- There is no dedicated parking for Principality Stadium, but city centre car parks are located at North Road Car Parks, St David’s Shopping Centre, John Lewis, Capitol Shopping Centre, and NCP (Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road).
- The council organises park and ride services for large events held at Principality Stadium. Click here for more information.
-
Travelling to Principality Stadium by coach
- Big Green Coach are the official partner for the Oasis shows at Principality Stadium and will pick up from a number of stations across Wales, the South West, the South Coast, the North West, the Midlands and London.
- For more details, see the Big Green Coach website here.
-
Travelling to Principality Stadium by bus
- Local bus services will use different stops on show days as surrounding roads will be closed.
- Diversions will be in place from 15.00 onwards on 4th and 5th July.
- See the official Cardiff Bus website for the full list of changes to routes.
-
Travelling to Principality Stadium by taxi
- The nearest taxi rank is located on St Mary Street (outside House Of Fraser).
-
Travelling to Principality Stadium by train
- The nearest train station is Cardiff Central
- Principality Stadium is a five minute walk from the station.
- Fans are advised to head left along Wood Street for Gates 5, 6 and 7; or bear right along Wood Street towards Westgate Street to Gates 4, 3, and 2; Gate 1 is further around the North end of the stadium on Castle Street.
- There are services to Cardiff Central from West Wales, the Midlands, the South Coast and London.
- There will be a queuing system in place at Cardiff Central from 22.00 on both Oasis show days.
- Cardiff's Queen Street station will close at 22.00 on both Oasis show days.
- Check Transport For Wales for latest updates on rail services.