Oasis Live '25 at Principality Stadium: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Cardiff shows

Oasis will kick off their Live '25 reunion tour with two massive shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium
Oasis will kick off their Live '25 reunion tour with two massive shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Picture: Matthew Horwood / Alamy Stock Photo

Get the dates, support acts and timings for the first of the Gallaghers' historic reunion dates.

Liam and Noel Gallagher kick off their run of Live '25 shows in Cardiff on 4th July. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.

This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.

Oasis at Principality Stadium, Cardiff: frequently asked questions

  1. What dates are the Oasis Cardiff Principality Stadium shows?

    • Friday 4th July
    • Saturday 5th July

  2. What are the stage times for the Oasis Cardiff Principality Stadium shows?

    • Principality Stadium gates open at 17.00 (BST) on each show day.
    • Full stage times haven't yet been published, but will be added here once confirmed

  3. Who is supporting Oasis at their Cardiff Principality Stadium shows?

    The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are:

    • Richard Ashcroft
    • Cast
    Richard Ashcroft and Cast will support Oasis on their UK and Ireland dates.
    Richard Ashcroft and Cast will support Oasis on their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press

  4. What's the accessibility information for Heaton Park?

    • Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and blue badge parking is available at the Principality Stadium site here

Oasis at Principality Stadium, Cardiff: travel information

  1. Where in Cardiff is Principality Stadium?

    • The address of Principality Stadium is Westgate St, Cardiff CF10 1NS

  2. How do I get to Principality Stadium in Cardiff?

  3. Travelling to Principality Stadium by car

    • Take junction 28 (Tredegar Park Interchange) off the M4 onto the A48 and follow the signs for Cardiff / Caerdydd.
    • There is no dedicated parking for Principality Stadium, but city centre car parks are located at North Road Car Parks, St David’s Shopping Centre, John Lewis, Capitol Shopping Centre, and NCP (Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road).
    • The council organises park and ride services for large events held at Principality Stadium. Click here for more information.

  4. Travelling to Principality Stadium by coach

  5. Travelling to Principality Stadium by bus

  6. Travelling to Principality Stadium by taxi

    • The nearest taxi rank is located on St Mary Street (outside House Of Fraser).

  7. Travelling to Principality Stadium by train

    • The nearest train station is Cardiff Central
    • Principality Stadium is a five minute walk from the station.
    • Fans are advised to head left along Wood Street for Gates 5, 6 and 7; or bear right along Wood Street towards Westgate Street to Gates 4, 3, and 2; Gate 1 is further around the North end of the stadium on Castle Street.
    • There are services to Cardiff Central from West Wales, the Midlands, the South Coast and London.
    • There will be a queuing system in place at Cardiff Central from 22.00 on both Oasis show days.
    • Cardiff's Queen Street station will close at 22.00 on both Oasis show days.
    • Check Transport For Wales for latest updates on rail services.

