Oasis Live '25 at Principality Stadium: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Cardiff shows

Oasis will kick off their Live '25 reunion tour with two massive shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Picture: Matthew Horwood / Alamy Stock Photo

Get the dates, support acts and timings for the first of the Gallaghers' historic reunion dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam and Noel Gallagher kick off their run of Live '25 shows in Cardiff on 4th July. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.

This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.

Oasis at Principality Stadium, Cardiff: frequently asked questions

What dates are the Oasis Cardiff Principality Stadium shows? Friday 4th July

Saturday 5th July What are the stage times for the Oasis Cardiff Principality Stadium shows? Principality Stadium gates open at 17.00 (BST) on each show day.

Full stage times haven't yet been published, but will be added here once confirmed Who is supporting Oasis at their Cardiff Principality Stadium shows? The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are: Richard Ashcroft

Cast Richard Ashcroft and Cast will support Oasis on their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press What's the accessibility information for Heaton Park? Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and blue badge parking is available at the Principality Stadium site here

Oasis at Principality Stadium, Cardiff: travel information