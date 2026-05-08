Oasis reunion documentary will come to Disney+ and theatres later this year

Liam and Noel Gallagher backstage in Tokyo on the Live '25 tour in October last year. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

The as-yet-untitled film will chart Liam and Noel Gallagher's return for last year's Live '25 tour.

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The much-anticipated Oasis reunion tour documentary will be released to theatres this autumn for a limited run.

The currently untitled film will document Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which kicked off in July of last year.

The film will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which kicks off on Friday 11th September. Cinema listings and ticket information will be published soon.

Meanwhile, the doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The Oasis film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The feature will include rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage, as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years, while examining the continuing cultural impact of the Gallagher brothers in the 2020s.

Oasis - Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25) (Official Visualiser)

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Knight says of the documentary: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people.

"I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever.

"It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”