Oasis reportedly planning a tour for 2027 and are 'recording new songs'

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

According to a source, the Britpop legends will return for another string of dates next year with new material.

Oasis are reportedly set for another tour in 2027 and there may be new material on the setlist.

2025 saw the Gallagher brothers embark on the Oasis Live '25 tour, which saw them play an epic 41 dates across the globe. Ever since, the dates were wrapped, it's been speculated whether the band will return for an encore or special gigs at Knebworth.

Now, according to The Sun, the Manchester rockers are set to return for more reunion dates in 2027 after a well-deserved break this year.

"Noel and Liam are taking a well-deserved break from the road this year to recuperate," a source told the newspaper's Bizarre column. "But they know the fans are hungry for more so they want to strike while the iron is hot.”

The insider added: “Noel has been busy writing and they have all year to record. He was really inspired last year and is full of ideas.”

According the reports, Oasis have also eyed up different artists for special guests, with Miles Kane apparently teed up for a support slot.

Despite previously stating that Oasis are "not doing anything in 2026," frontman Liam toyed with fans about the possible plans for the band this year.

When a fan noted on 30th December that “Oasis 2025 will officially be over in a day," the Supersonic singer replied: "Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter”.

Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 30, 2025

However, fans would be advised to take the Manchester rocker's posts on the micro-blogging platform with a pinch of salt, since a month before Liam said there was "nothing going on next year" but the World Cup.

Nothing going on next year except the WC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

Despite Liam's conflicting tweets, it could align with speculation that Oasis won't embark on dates this year, but they will be announcing them in 2025.

Oasis brought their mammoth tour to a close with two dates in São Paulo, Brazil in November. Sharing a statement after the band said: "There will now be a pause for reflection".

Their post on Instagram read: "And so it came to pass.

"The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation."

They went on: "From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten.

"There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

