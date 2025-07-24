Oasis release Cigarettes & Alcohol (live from Manchester, 11 July '25)
24 July 2025, 10:29 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 10:43
Ahead of their opening show at London's Wembley Stadium, the band have released a live version of the 1994 single from their homecoming show at Heaton Park.
Oasis have released Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July ‘25) ahead of their opening show at London's Wembley Stadium.
The recording is taken from the band's first show in the city, when Oasis mania was in full swing and the Liam and Noel Gallagher first took to the stage in their hometown to play the first of five historic nights in front of a total of 340,000 fans at Heaton Park.
The sixth song in the setlist on the night, the new live version of Cigarettes & Alcohol immortalises the moment the legendary Britpop band returned home.
Listen to the triumphant performance here:
Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester 11 July '25) (Official Visualiser)
This latest offering comes after the band shared a wrap up of their time in Manchester, paying tribute to their hometown, the fans who paid to see the show and those who gathered on Gallagher Hill.
Watch the emotive video here:
YOU'VE DONE YOURSELF F***ING PROUD 🐝 Thank you Manchester #OasisLive25
The latest live track also follows the band's release of Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July ‘25), which you can listen to below:
Oasis - Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July '25) (Official Visualiser)
Meanwhile, the (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition will be released on 3rd October and the Complete Studio Album Collection box set will be released on 22nd August. Both releases are available to pre-order here.
Radio X: Oasis walk on stage at Heaton Park for first Manchester show in 16 years
Today (Thursday 24th July) marks the eve of the band's first show in the capital, which takes place at London’s Wembley Stadium this Friday 25th July - the first of seven sold out gigs at the venue.
Following epic shows in Cardiff and Manchester, the Oasis Live ‘25 tour has received a rapturous response from fans and media alike so far, with much anticipated gigs in Edinburgh and Dublin still to come.
Oasis Live '25 remaining UK & Ireland dates:
JULY 2025:
- 25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
AUGUST 2025:
- 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
- 17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
SEPTEMBER 2025
- 28th -London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
Oasis make entrance in Cardiff and play Hello
