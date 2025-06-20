Radio X teams up with the official Oasis Live '25 fan stores

The Oasis Manchester store opens on Friday 20th June. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The band's Manchester flagship store opens this Friday 20th June, featuring a range of official Live '25 merchandise - and Radio X Oasis as its soundtrack.

Ahead of the sold-out Oasis world tour, the official Oasis Live '25 Fan Stores are set to launch nationwide, with the first one opening in Manchester this Friday 20th June from 10am.

Located at The Avenue, Spinningfields, it's the first of what will be a series of shops opening across the UK and Ireland as the tour unfolds. Fans will be able to peruse the Oasis Live ‘25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories - including tees, hoodies, jackets and more.

The Oasis pop-up stores will feature exclusive merchandise. Picture: Press

Alongside the complete range of official tour merchandise, there'll be exclusive brand collaborations, limited-edition products and many items not available anywhere else. Exclusive tees will also feature graphics using Oasis album and single artwork including covers from Definitely Maybe, (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Wonderwall, Supersonic and more.

Exclusive tees will feature graphics using Oasis album and single artwork. Picture: Press

Also available at the pop-up shops will be exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of the Oasis catalogue with an exclusive Live ’25 print - perfectly complementing the eagerly awaited Oasis live experience this summer.

The Manchester shop is the first in a series of spaces dedicated to the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Press

And of course, whilst you’re browsing your favourite items, Radio X Oasis will be your soundtrack - with the bespoke radio station blasting in the stores themselves.

Plus, fans might expect to see a few familiar faces from Radio X at the Manchester launch, with a DJ set our two from our very own presenters.

Radio X Oasis will be soundtracking the special pop up stores! Picture: Press

As well as the Manchester store, which opens from 20th June - 27th June, the pop-up shops will hit cities across the UK and Ireland including Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Birmingham.

A press release reads: "Ever since the announcement of the comeback tour, the response from all corners of the globe has been nothing short of staggering. With stadium dates selling out in record time and additional shows added to meet the massive demand, the official fan stores across the country will enrich the overall fan experience. So, whether you’re in the crowd singing back every word of the band’s set full of wall-to-wall classics or looking to soak up the experience from wherever you are, there will be something for everyone."

Stay tuned for more updates on the other stores and head to oasisinet.com for more information.

The Oasis pop-up stores will feature exclusive merchandise. Picture: Press

