Radio X Oasis returns this weekend!

Radio X Oasis will return to Radio X 90s for one weekend only! Picture: Radio X

The acclaimed Gallagher-only station will return to Radio X 90s between Friday 9th and Sunday 11 October to celebrate the arrival of the Don't Look Back Anger documentary to Disney+.

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Friday 9th October sees Don't Look Back In Anger land on Disney+ - it's the Oasis documentary that everyone is talking about.

And to celebrate... for one weekend only, thanks to Disney+, we're bringing back Radio X Oasis!

That's right, the station that was the soundtrack of your summer last year is back and is temporarily taking over from Radio X 90s.

That means wall to wall Oasis from Friday right through until midnight on Sunday!

So that's THIS Friday, 9th October... the new Hulu original film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger lands on Disney+ AND Radio X Oasis is BACK

Listen to Radio X 90s on FM in Manchester, DAB digital radio, on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X 90s”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

On Radio X Oasis, you'll also be able to hear the following shows:

Noel Gallagher at 50

The Chief came inro Radio X in 2017 to speak to John Kennedy about turning 50 and looking back over the biggest Oasis moments

At The Pub with Liam Gallagher

Hear what happened when Chris Moyles and Liam Gallagher went to the pub to chat Oasis, his solo career and much, much more.

The Noel Gallagher Residency

Noel Gallagher had a show on Radio X a few years ago, we’ve pulled together the best bits from his shows to play out Radio X Oasis

Knebworth '96

We’ll be replaying highlights from the legendary Knebworth gigs from 31 years ago.

Familiar To Millions

We’ll be replaying the highlights from the massive Oasis show at Wembley Stadium in 2000

Reliving Live 25

We’ll be playing out the songs from the setlist of the Live '25 shows last year.

Oasis Top 10s

Radio X presenters count down some of their favourite Oasis songs

Radio X has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Radio X Plus!

Enjoy all the Radio X shows featuring your favourite presenters without the ad breaks* and with even more great music, across Radio X and our sister stations - Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled - whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-Up.

In addition to ad-free* listening, Radio X Plus subscribers save 15% in the official Radio X merch store, enjoy priority access to events and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter for a sneak peek behind the scenes at Radio X. You'll also get entries into our competitions every week, such as Cash Call.

*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player