Oasis post third cryptic video - which hints at European dates?

A scene from the new teaser and Noel and Liam Gallagher arriving at the Venice International Film Festival. Picture: Oasis Instagram/Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Fans expecting an announcement of Knebworth shows were confused by the new clip....

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Oasis have posted a third in a series of videos, which are suggesting an announcement of live shows for 2027 is imminent.

The clip, which follows posts on Thursday and Friday afternoon, dropped on Saturday evening (5th September) and depicts a group of youths in and around a car parked in a field.

While many were expecting an announcement of the long-awaited Knebworth dates - have been rumoured for months - this latest teaser has thrown fans into confusion, because of the following "clues":

the car is left hand drive and could be a Volkswagen Golf

the car radio is playing a German language commentary

the audio also features the intro the Be Here Now at the band's Munich show in November 1997

the two boys are fighting, which some suggest is a reference to Liam getting his teeth knocked out in Munich in 2002

The first video teaser, which dropped on Thursday, featured some kids in a chip shop which included heavy hints that shows at Glasgow's Celtic Park were in the offing, while Friday's clip suggested some of the mooted Manchester Etihad Stadium dates were due to be announced.

However, fans will wait and see if another clip appears over the weekend...

Meanwhile, Liam and Noel Gallagher themselves are in Venice this weekend and have been seen arriving at the International Film Festival to attend the world premiere of the new Live '25 tour documentary Don't Look Back In Anger.

Liam and Noel Gallagher arrive at The 83rd Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of the Don't Look Back In Anger documentary on 5th September 2026. Picture: Carlo Paloni/Getty Images

The film has its UK premiere on Monday 7th September and will go on general cinema release next week, before arriving on Disney+ later this year.