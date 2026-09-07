Oasis post new teaser video leading fans to speculate on Amsterdam date

Noel and Liam Gallagher on the red carpet at the 83 Venice International Film Festival 2026 and the band's latest. Picture: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images), Instagram/Oasis

By Jenny Mensah

The new clip seems to hint an an infamous brawl the Manchester band had on a ferry in Amsterdam.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have shared another teaser video hinting at tour dates for 2027.

Since last Thursday (3rd September), the Manchester rockers have been delighting fans with cryptic teasers every day at 4pm, which appear to outline the string of dates their tour next year.

The latest clip, sees a man causing a ruckus among shipping containers, and being pulled away by his friend as they run from the police.

The simple video has led fans to speculate that the clip could be a nod to the band's infamous brawl with football fans on an overnight ferry to Amsterdam.

Watch the trailer below:

So far, the band have shared teasers, which appear to suggest they'll play dates at Celtic Park, Etihad Stadium, Munich and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the UK premiere of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger is set to take place tonight (7th September) at London's Leicester Square.

Fresh from its debut at the 83rd Venice Film Festival where the film had a 8-minute standing ovation, we spoke to directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern about the documentary and how they decided to capture the moment Liam and Noel Gallagher first reunited.

Will Lovelace & Dylan Southern on capturing Oasis' comeback | The Chris Moyles Show

The film has its UK premiere on Monday 7th September and will go on general cinema release next week, before arriving on Disney+ later this year.

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

Read more: