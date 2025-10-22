Oasis kick off Asian leg of Live '25 tour with Bonehead cardboard cut-out as Mike Moore steps in on stage

Liam Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Big Brother Records

By Jenny Mensah

The band resumed their epic reunion dates by saying 'Hello' to fans in Seoul, South Korea this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have resumed their epic Live '25 tour with a date at South Korea.

The Britpop legends took to the stage at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on Tuesday (21st October), playing the reunion dates for the first time without their rhythm guitarist and co founder Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who has taken time off to undertake further treatment for prostate cancer.

As social posts suggest, the band paid homage to the musician by placing a cardboard cutout of him on the stage, which you can see in a carousel of images posted by bandmate Andy Bell below.

As previously reported, Bonehead will be replaced by guitarist Mike Moore - who has played on Liam Gallagher's solo dates and contributed to his solo albums As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not. (2019) and C'mon You Know (2022) - until the founding band member returns for their South American dates.

Watch the moment Oasis took to the stage at Seoul by playing their Hello track below:

Oasis live in Korea 2025 Openning& Hello

Read more:

Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs at the Oasis Live '25 Wembley show. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

Bonehead previously broke the news of his cancer diagnosis on social media, taking to Instagram on Friday 3rd October to share the news that he'd been told about his prostate cancer earlier in the year and responded well to treatment so far, but needed to take a break for the "next phase" of his care.

The 60-year-old's statement began: "Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour. Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

The Champagne Supernova rocker added: "I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're if you're going this month and i'll see. you back onstage with the band in November."

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Oasis have hinted that 2025 won't be the only year to catch them on their reunion.

Just before the band's Champagne Supernova finale during their final two Wembley dates, the Manchester rocker told the crowd: "I wanna thank CAST. I wanna thank the one and only Richard Ashcroft.

"Most of all I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!"

Liam Gallagher tells fans at Wembley: "See you next year"

If that wasn't compelling enough, Liam has also been talking directly to fans on social media, suggesting that the reunion is a 'tour of two halves'.

When a fan took to X to bemoan the fact that the band's 2002 single The Hindu Times was missing from their live set, the frontman replied: "Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s (sic)."

Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2025

For now, Oasis continue their Oasis Live '25 dates this weekend, with a duo of shows in Tokyo Japan. See their remaining dates below.

See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:

OCTOBER 2025

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Read more: