Phil Collins says it will be "interesting" meeting Oasis at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony after Noel Gallagher "antichrist" jibes

Phil Collins and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Marton, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter previously referred to to Collins as "the antichrist of music".

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Phil Collins thinks it will be "interesting" bumping into Oasis at the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony after Noel Gallagher has previously slated him and referred to him as the "antichrist".

The Genesis legend and Britpop band are both set to be inducted into the famous Hall of Fame later this year and Collins has discussed the possibility of bumping into the Britpop band.

“The inductees have all been invited to a lunch before the ceremony," the In The Air Tonight singer revealed to MOJO magazine. “Which will be interesting, as I’m sure to bump into Oasis.”

Collins revealed he discovered more about Gallagher's unholy comment after the Manchester legend told a writer that he attended a Genesis gig "completely out of it' in the '80s and he believes it may have freaked the Oasis guitarist out.

Now I've thought this through," Collins told the outlet. "... and although Noel didn’t specify what song it was, I reckon it was (1983 Genesis song) Mama, where I go, ‘Ha-ha-ha… Oww,’ with the light under my face.”

"I think Mama is why Noel called me the antichrist," he went on. "But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt here, and assuming he doesn’t really think I’m the antichrist.”

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Oasis and Phil Collins are among a history-making six British acts who will be given the prestigious honour in the Performer Category for Inductees this year, alongside Joy Division/New Order, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol and SADE.

Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan have also made it into the same Hall of Fame category this year as well as legendary US soul singer Luther Vandross.

Elsewhere, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah and MC Lyte are among the icons recognised in the Early Influence category this year, while producer Rick Rubin is among those to get a mention in the Musical Excellence category.

This year, the Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Ed Sullivan, who was an American television host, impresario, sports and entertainment reporter, and syndicated columnist.

Phil Collins joins a prestigious list of artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, (Genesis were inducted back in 2010), including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and Ozzy Osbourne.

Eric Clapton is the only person to be inducted into the list three times with The Yardbirds, Cream and as a solo artist.

See the full list of 2026 inductees below:

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

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