Peggy Gallagher opens up about the Oasis reunion, says she was the "instigator"

Peggy Gallagher in 2000 with sons Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: PA Images / Alamy , Simom Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The mother of Oasis rockers Liam and Noel Gallagher has spoken out about what led to the brothers' reunion.

Peggy Gallagher has opened up about the Oasis reunion.

The mother of Liam and Noel Gallagher has talked about her famous sons burying the hatchet as they prepare to embark on their Oasis Live '25 tour and has said that while she 'instigated' the reunion, the brothers ultimately had to choose to put their differences aside.

As reported by Metro UK, speaking to Ireland's Mail on Sunday, she said: "I was the instigator, yes. But sure, wasn’t it always going to happen at some time or other?

"It was their choice, of course."

The 82-year-old matriarch went on: "Look you can’t force them to do things they don’t want to do. You just have to say, 'Get on with it' and I said that."

Though Peggy is happy her sons are no longer estranged, she admitted that she'll be happy once the dates are over, because the whole thing makes her "stressed".

The Mayo-born pensioner said: "It’s great, because nobody wants their kids falling out, do they?"

"I’ll be glad when it’s all just over because it makes me get too stressed," she added.

Despite her anxiety on the build up to the tour itself, there is a date she's most looking forward to in her home country of Ireland, where her boys are set to play Dublin's Croke Park on 16th and 17th August.

However, the octogenarian has recently had a knee replacement operation and hopes she'll be fit enough to make the journey over from her modest council home in Burnage, Manchester.

"I’m hoping to get to the Oasis concert in Dublin in August if I can hobble around," revealed Peggy. "That’s my plan anyway… it will be great.

"I know the Irish fans are thrilled about it. There’s great excitement in Ireland about the reunion tour and it will be lovely to see family there, also my sister Kathleen. I am really looking forward to the Dublin one."

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

