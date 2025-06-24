Peggy Gallagher opens up about the Oasis reunion, says she was the "instigator"
24 June 2025, 12:50 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 13:58
The mother of Oasis rockers Liam and Noel Gallagher has spoken out about what led to the brothers' reunion.
Peggy Gallagher has opened up about the Oasis reunion.
The mother of Liam and Noel Gallagher has talked about her famous sons burying the hatchet as they prepare to embark on their Oasis Live '25 tour and has said that while she 'instigated' the reunion, the brothers ultimately had to choose to put their differences aside.
As reported by Metro UK, speaking to Ireland's Mail on Sunday, she said: "I was the instigator, yes. But sure, wasn’t it always going to happen at some time or other?
"It was their choice, of course."
The 82-year-old matriarch went on: "Look you can’t force them to do things they don’t want to do. You just have to say, 'Get on with it' and I said that."
Though Peggy is happy her sons are no longer estranged, she admitted that she'll be happy once the dates are over, because the whole thing makes her "stressed".
The Mayo-born pensioner said: "It’s great, because nobody wants their kids falling out, do they?"
"I’ll be glad when it’s all just over because it makes me get too stressed," she added.
Despite her anxiety on the build up to the tour itself, there is a date she's most looking forward to in her home country of Ireland, where her boys are set to play Dublin's Croke Park on 16th and 17th August.
However, the octogenarian has recently had a knee replacement operation and hopes she'll be fit enough to make the journey over from her modest council home in Burnage, Manchester.
"I’m hoping to get to the Oasis concert in Dublin in August if I can hobble around," revealed Peggy. "That’s my plan anyway… it will be great.
"I know the Irish fans are thrilled about it. There’s great excitement in Ireland about the reunion tour and it will be lovely to see family there, also my sister Kathleen. I am really looking forward to the Dublin one."
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
