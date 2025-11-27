Official Oasis Live '25 End of Tour stores to open in London and Dublin

Oasis Live '25 fans in Melbourne
Oasis Live '25 fans in Melbourne. Picture: Press
Fans of the Britpop legends can celebrate their epic tour by browsing new and exclusive merch, a restocked adidas Originals range, gifting, vinyl and the chance to personalise their items.

New official Oasis Live '25 Tour stores are set to open in London and Dublin.

The pop-up shops, which celebrate closing of the band's epic 2025 reunion dates, will open in London from 4th December until 21st December and in Dublin from 5th December to the 21st December.

Both locations will give fans a final chance to shop official new and exclusive merchandise, with the London store - which is based under the Piccadilly lights - featuring a visual content room showcasing the highlights from across the Live' 25 global tour.

New to the stores will be the option of personalisation, so that shoppers can customise their items when purchased - making them the perfect gift for Christmas.

Personalisation will be offered on select days only, with the 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st December confirmed for London and 5th-7th December set for Dublin.

The Adidas Originals x Oasis merchandise will be restocked at the new stores
The Adidas Originals x Oasis merchandise will be restocked at the new stores. Picture: Press

The shops will also feature a fully restocked line of official tour merchandise featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories - including tees, hoodies, jackets, sweatshirts as well as a restock of the Adidas Originals collaboration range.

New items will be released, such as hats, flags, scarves, posters and commemorative tickets. This will be on offer alongside the exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of the Oasis catalogue and other memorabilia.

Shopping hours at the London site - which will be located at 44-46 Regent Street, London, W1B 5RA - are from 10am-8pm on Monday-Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

The Dublin shop will be located at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre with opening hours being 10am-6pm Monday-Friday, and 11am-4pm on Sundays.

Walk-ins are welcomed and fans can book a slot for the London visual content room here.

Fans can also browse the online store via shop.oasisinet.com to order limited-edition merchandise today.

