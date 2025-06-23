Why Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs won’t go into music...

Noel Gallagher and his daughter Anaïs Gallagher in 2024. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for ZOË LAW

The daughter of the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter believes there isn't an "inherent musical gene".

Anaïs Gallagher revealed she doesn't have much musical talent.

The daughter of Oasis rocker Noel and his first wife Meg Matthews believes that there isn't an inherent musical gene in her family and recalled a time her dad told her music might not be for her.

"I had a brief stint playing the cello when I was about 11. It’s safe to say there is not an inherent Gallagher musical gene," she told W magazine (via The Mirror). "My dad came to see a few of my recitals and he swiftly was like, 'Maybe it's not for you'."

Despite lacking in musical prowess, the 25-year-old influencer has said she never felt pressure from her parents to be a huge name.

He mused: "My generation has been told that the sky is the limit and that if you dream big, you can invent an app and become a billionaire.

"But that is such a small fraction of the population. My parents were always like, do whatever makes you happy—you don’t need to be this big superstar."

Anaïs, who has spent time as an model, artist and videographer and who directed the behind the scenes footage of her father's Council Skies album, plans to support her father and uncle by attending their Oasis Live '25 dates and she joked she is "prepping her liver" for the shows.

The 25 year-old told the outlet: "I’m pre-prepping my liver now by drinking, I don’t know, electrolytes. It should be a very fun summer. My plan is to be at every UK date, and my camera will be with me every step of the way."

The influencer also noted that while she was told she was "different" when growing up as the child of a rock star, she was kept grounded by her parents, who instilled in her that different didn't mean better.

She revealed: "They said, ‘You’re different, but that doesn’t mean you’re better than anybody else.’ I think I’ve kept that in mind throughout my whole life."

