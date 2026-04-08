Noel Gallagher's guitar from Oasis’ (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? sessions to go up for auction

Noel Gallagher performs with Oasis at Earls Court, London. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

The signed acoustic instrument is expected to fetch up to £60,000.

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The guitar used by Noel Gallagher when writing Oasis' second studio album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? is going up for auction.

The signed Epiphone EJ-200 acoustic guitar is among the memorabilia being sold via Sotheby’s from the legendary Britpop band, which comes alongside a handwritten lyric sheet for their 1996 anthem Don’t Look Back In Anger and a Rickenbacker 12-string model used by Gallagher for a decade.

The guitar comes with a letter of authenticity, which confirms it was used throughout the making of the band's iconic 1995 album, which followed their 1994 debut Definitely Maybe.

According to The Guardian, Sotherby's pop culture specialist, Craig Inciardi, said the model was “typical of what [Gallagher] plays to this day."

“It was quite extraordinary how they managed to record it in such a fast period of time,” said Inciardi. “He was just so prolific at the time … with the amount of songs that were coming out of him, it’s almost unprecedented. And if you look at that album and you look at the track listing, it looks like a greatest hits album.”

The lot - which goes up for auction on Thursday 9th April - is expected to fetch between £45,000 to £60,000.

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The news comes after Live Forever was crowned the winner of Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q.

On Easter Monday (6th April), Radio X listeners for the first time ever named the 500 best British songs of all time, with Oasis and their seminal 1994 hit taking the top spot following the band’s huge comeback tour last summer.

For the past 10 years, Radio X has asked listeners to vote for their favourite British songs of all time in its annual Best Of British poll.

Shaking things up this year, the station expanded the poll from its traditional Top 100 to an enormous Top 500 for the first time ever, drawing from tracks played across Radio X and its sister stations - Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 00s, Radio X 90s and Radio X Chilled. The complete Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q was played across the bank holiday weekend, with the number one track being crowned at 7:00pm on Easter Monday.

Still riding high off the back of last year’s hugely successful "Live '25" reunion tour, Radio X listeners have crowned Live Forever as the greatest British song of all time for the fourth year running.

Queen took second place for the third consecutive year with their 1975 epic Bohemian Rhapsody, closely followed by The Stone Roses and I Am The Resurrection moving up one place in third - a fitting tribute to bass player Mani, who died in November. Oasis complete the top five with Slide Away and Champagne Supernova in fourth and fifth.

Fleetwood Mac break into the top 10 for the first time following the chart’s expansion to include Radio X Classic Rock, with the 1977 classic The Chain coming ninth in the poll.

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: "Radio X Best of British has always been a brilliant snapshot of what our listeners love most, but this year feels extra special. For the first time, they’ve ranked their 500 favourite British songs in order of greatness, and the result is a landmark countdown that celebrates the depth, quality and lasting influence of British music.

"It’s no surprise to see Live Forever take the crown again after such a huge year for Oasis, showing just how deeply that song still connects with people. Let’s cross our fingers and see what Liam, Noel and the band have in store next..."

Liam Gallagher - Live Forever live at Radio X

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