Noel Gallagher tried to record Wonderwall sat on an actual wall

The Oasis songwriter has been sharing stories of the making of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Noel Gallagher has revealed he made an aborted attempt to record the Oasis classic Wonderwall while sat on an actual wall outside the studio.

The songwriter has been sharing his memories of the making of the second Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? in a new YouTube documentary, Return To Rockfield.

Rockfield was the studio in Monmouthshire, South Wales where Oasis recorded in 1995, which was also the location that saw The Stone Roses make The Second Coming and Queen create their masterpiece Bohemian Rhapsody.

Returning to Rockfield Studios with engineer Nick Brine, Noel recalled the attempt at recording in the chilled environment of the Welsh countryside.

"I remember saying to Owen (Morris, producer of the album), I've got this song called Wonderwall, I want to record it on a wall."

He went on: "I remember a lot of sheep were watching me do Wonderwall," he says. "I was, don’t know who was more freaked out, me or them."

"And it was f**king freezing. There were step ladders, a big f**king microphone stand."

When Rockfield owner Kingsley Ward arrived, he was concerned about "20 grand's worth" of expensive studio microphones being laid open to the elements.

"I remember saying into the mic to Owen, I think this is a shit idea." Noel revealed. "And he was like no, it sounds f**king great.

"But that made it, that’s on the very start of the album. Cos you can hear birds singing. The glamour."

A brief snippet of Noel's outdoor attempt at playing Wonderwall can be heard just before the opening track of the album, Hello, kicks in.

Oasis have released some special 25th anniversary editions of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, including two limited edition vinyl pressings.

