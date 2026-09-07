Noel Gallagher sums up the Oasis documentary in one word

Liam and Noel Gallagher at the premiere of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The documentary detailing the Gallagher brothers' reunion and their Oasis Live '25 dates had its UK premiere on London's Leicester Square.

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Noel Gallagher has summed up the Oasis documentary in one word and he's been as honest as ever.

The UK premiere for Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger took place at London's Leicester Square this Monday (7th September) and celebrities stepped on black carpet to celebrate it.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher and band members Bonehead, Gem Archer and Andy Bell and while there was a somewhat of a rush to get into the cinema to experience the film on IMAX, one of the Gallagher brothers had time for a short but sweet interaction for us.

Asked by Radio X's Dan O'Connell to sum up the documentary in one word, the Manchester rocker quipped: "Expensive."

Watch our micro-moment with the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter below:

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Also at the premiere were Gallagher clan Lennon - from Liam Gallagher's marriage with Patsy Kensit, Gene - from his marriage with Nicole Appleton, and Molly - his daughter from his relationship with Lisa Moorish.

They posed arm in arm with their cousins Anais - who Noel Gallagher shares with first wife Meg Matthews - and Donovan and Sonny - who the rocker shares with his ex wife Sara MacDonald.

Lennon Gallagher, Donovan Gallagher, Anais Gallagher, Molly Gallagher, Sonny Gallagher and Gene Gallagher at the Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger" UK premiere on 8th September 2026. Picture: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Also at the event were Manchester legend Johnny Marr, footballer Jack Grealish, Miles Kane, Pink Floyd's David Gilmore and Radio X's own Chris Moyles and Toby Tarrant.

Also on the black carpet were film creator Stephen Knight, directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern and producers Guy Heeley and Sam Bridger.

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger is released to cinemas from 9th September and will be available to stream on @disneyplus-uk later this year.

Watch the official trailer for Don't Look Back in Anger below:

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

Earlier today, speaking to The Chris Moyles Show, Will and Dylan explained how they decided to capture the moment Liam and Noel Gallagher first reunited with rigged cameras while they watched the magic moment in a Portakabin.

Watch them in our full interview below:

Will Lovelace & Dylan Southern on capturing Oasis' comeback | The Chris Moyles Show

Meanwhile, Oasis look set to announce new dates for 2027.

Since last Thursday (3rd September), the Manchester rockers have been delighting fans with cryptic teasers every day at 4pm, which appear to outline the string of dates their tour next year.

The latest clip, sees a man causing a ruckus among shipping containers, and being pulled away by his friend as they run from the police.

The simple video has led fans to speculate that the clip could be a nod to the band's infamous brawl with football fans on an overnight ferry to Amsterdam.

So far, the band have shared teasers, which appear to suggest they'll play dates at Celtic Park, Etihad Stadium, Munich and Barcelona.

Watch the first teaser from the band, which strongly suggests the band will be headed to Glasgow next year:

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