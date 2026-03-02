Noel Gallagher says Oasis Live '25 shows were "better than the 90s"

Noel Gallagher in The BRIT Awards 2026 Winners Room. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

The Oasis guitarist and songsmith gushed about last year's reunion tour and teased their documentary will be "astonishing".

Noel Gallagher has praised the Oasis reunion shows dubbing them as "better than the 90s".

The Manchester legend attended The BRIT Awards on Saturday (28th September), where he accepted the gong for Songwriter of the Year at the ceremony.

Speaking after receiving the honour, when asked about the epic gigs, which saw the Britpop band play 41 shows across the love, he said: Last year was the most incredible thing that any of us have ever done. It was amazing."

"To come back after all these years and get number one albums and all that it was pretty mad, but we loved every minute of every second of it. It was great."

He went on to say that the "gigs were amazing, particularly in Manchester" and he was "lost for words," calling them "10/10" and "truly astonishing".

Noel Gallagher on an amazing year! | The BRIT Awards 2026

On the ucomping documentary, which is set to cover the Noel and his brother Liam's reunion and comeback he said: “I’ve only seen a tiny little bit of it and it’s difficult to have an opinion on it because I’m only looking at little snippet," adding: "Everyone who has seen it, or seen more of it than I have, has said that it’s amazing. If it even captures five percent of what that tour was, it’ll be astonishing. Looking forward to it."

Accepted his Songwriter of The Year award, he told the crowds at The Co-Op Live, Manchester: "I'm going to start by saying I've got to thank my brother, Bonehead and Guigsy, Tony McCarroll, Alan White, Gem and Andy. They brought those songs to life. Without them, I'd just be a singer-songwriter. No one gives a s*** about singing songwriters. But more importantly, and I'd like to thank you, the people who've kept those songs alive for the last 35 years. You've given us the most extraordinary life and thank you very much for that. Have a great night. Up the f***ing blues!”

Watch his acceptance speech below:

Noel Gallagher Thanks Liam When Accepting Songwriter Of The Year | The BRIT Awards 2026

After he received his award, his brother Liam took to X to praise him, writing: "All hail the greatest songwriter this country has ever seen since Lennon n McCartney".

All hail the greatest songwriter this country has ever seen since Lennon n McCartney ps my name is liam x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2026

