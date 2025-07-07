Noel Gallagher says Oasis reunion wouldn't have happened without Bonehead

Bonehead performs with Oasis in Cardiff and the Gallagher brothers walk out on stage. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, Angus Jenner

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis rocker credited the band's reunion to the band's rhythm guitarist and co-founder during their second Cardiff show.

Noel Gallagher credited Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs with getting Oasis back together.

The band kicked off their reunion with over the weekend with two dates in Cardiff Principality Stadium.

However, it was their second show at the Welsh venue on Saturday (5th July), that saw Noel add during the band introductions: "On guitar... If it wasn’t for him, none of this would have happened.”

Night two saw Noel and Liam walk on stage hand in hand just like they did on the tour's debut and bow to each other before taking their positions on each side of the stage.

Like with the opening night, the band - who were completed by Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Joey Waronker - walked on to Standing on the Shoulder of Giants opener F***in' in the Bushes, before opening with Hello, which had the fitting refrain: "It's good to be back! It's good to be back".

One person who might take issue with Noel's words on the night is Peggy Gallagher, who recently said she was the "instigator" of her sons burying the hatchet.

As reported by Metro UK, speaking to Ireland's Mail on Sunday, she said: "I was the instigator, yes. But sure, wasn’t it always going to happen at some time or other?

"It was their choice, of course."

The 82-year-old matriarch went on: "Look you can’t force them to do things they don’t want to do. You just have to say, 'Get on with it' and I said that."

The Mayo-born pensioner said: "It’s great, because nobody wants their kids falling out, do they?"

Though Peggy is happy her sons are no longer estranged, she admitted that she'll be happy once the dates are over, because the whole thing makes her "stressed".

"I’ll be glad when it’s all just over because it makes me get too stressed," she added.

