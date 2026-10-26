Noel Gallagher reveals Paul McCartney's nickname for him & offers advice on working with a sibling

Noel Gallagher and Paul McCartney. Picture: Matt Crockett, Mary McCartney

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis rocker has taken part in the final series of Chicken Shop date, where he discussed fame, rock star status and his thoughts on vegans.

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Noel Gallagher has revealed that Paul McCartney calls him "Nolo".

The Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg for an episode of Chicken Shop Date, where he admitted he'd watched The Beatles legend's stint on the YouTube series.

Quizzed how many times he's met Macca, Noel replied: "Several. I seen him doing this, which was surprising."

"He calls me Nolo," he added: "He's one of those rare people that when you meet him you walk away feeling good about yourself."

The Don't Look Back In Anger singer also offered his advice on working with your sibling, saying the most important thing is "compromise".

Watch the instalment below:

NOEL GALLAGHER | CHICKEN SHOP DATE: THE FINAL SERIES

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Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!

Oasis are set to embark on Oasis Live '27, which will kick off at Glasgow's Celtic Park on 21st May and see the brothers play a whopping 11 dates at Etihad Stadium—the home ground of their beloved Man City F.C.

Then they'll move through Europe and visit Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome, before heading to North America for dates at Boston's Gillette Stadium and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, returning to this side of the pond to play Ireland's Slane Castle and a history-making six dates Knebworth Park in September.

Their gigs at the Hertfordshire grounds will mark the first time the brothers have performed at the site together since their duo of iconic dates their in August 1996.

See the latest dates for Oasis Live '27 below:

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announce 2027 dates. Picture: Joshua Halling

See the Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

MAY:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

JUNE:

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

JULY:

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

06 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA - NEW DATE ADDED

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

20 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE - RESCHEDULED DATE

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

26 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO - NEW DATE ADDED

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

AUGUST:

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

SEPTEMBER:

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

25 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED

26 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED

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Watch Noel Gallagher answer his most Googled questions back in 2021:

Noel Gallagher Answers His Most Googled Questions | According to Google | Radio X

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