Watch Noel Gallagher dedicate Don't Look Back In Anger to crying fan at Oasis' Rose Bowl show

9 September 2025, 15:09 | Updated: 9 September 2025, 16:16
The Oasis rocker had noticed a fan on the front row who had been emotional throughout their first Rose Bowl show.
Noel Gallagher dedicated Don't Look Back In Anger to a crying fan at their recent show.
The legendary Britpop band brought their Oasis Live '25 tour to California for a duo of live dates at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the first night on Saturday 6th September saw the songsmith and guitarist make an unexpected shoutout.
After returning for an encore and performing the beloved B-side The Masterplan, Noel was reacting to a fan in the crowd who was trying to communicate with him.
Though it's unclear what the emotional fan said, he remarked: "I can't really hear you, but this next song is for you," adding: "She's been in tears all night, this girl."
As the camera cut to the fan, who was clearly overwhelmed with emotion, Noel joked: "I hope it's not a review of the f***ing gig."
Fans reacted to the moving moment in the comments section, with one writing: "Music is a powerful drug. Bringes back memories, love and losses. Big hug to the crying girl."
Another joked: "She is definitely going into the video for this tour lol".
Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger
The overwhelmed fan definitely wasn't the only person who got a bit misty-eyed that night, with a very important San Franciscan in attendance who helped inspire one of the band's most-loved track.
Melissa Lim - the woman who was the inspiration behind the Oasis B-side Talk Tonight, was also in attendance at the band's first Rose Bowl show and she took to Instagram to share a series of images and stories from her night at the venue.
She captioned her post: "30 years and worth the wait! Thank you @oasis".
Noel's journey to see Lim was the result of the band's disastrous Whisky a Go Go gig, where he briefly left the band and was in crisis over whether he wanted to return.
As the story goes, he took a flight to San Francisco to see Lim, who he had met earlier in their tour and blew off some steam with her before eventually returning back to the band.
As Lim explained to the San Francisco Chronicle back in 2016: “He was very upset”.
She added of that fateful day when Noel turned up at her apartment in Nob Hill: "I took him in, I fed him and tried to calm him down. He wanted to break up the band.”
"We went to Huntington Park to clear his mind. We listened to music. We went record shopping.”
“San Francisco has a reputation of being a place where bands come to die, like The Band and the Sex Pistols”, she added. “I wasn’t going to let it happen on my watch. I told him ‘You can’t leave the band, you’re on the verge of something big!'”
Oasis - Talk Tonight (Official Lyric Video)
Oasis continue their Live '25 dates with two shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros this Friday 12th and Saturday 13th September.
The Britpop legends will then return to London for two more UK shows at Wembley Stadium, before taking their Live '25 dates to Asia, Australia and South America.
See their remaining dates below...
SEPTEMBER 2025:
OCTOBER 2025
NOVEMBER 2025
