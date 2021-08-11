Noel Gallagher admits he couldn't shut up on stage during the Knebworth gigs

Noel Gallagher on stage at Knebworth, August 1996. Picture: Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By Radio X

The Oasis man has revealed that the enormous gigs from August 1996 are probably the chattiest he's ever been on stage.

Noel Gallagher has revealed that the famous Oasis shows at Knebworth in 1996 are probably the chattiest he's ever been on stage... but there were very pressing reasons for that.

The iconic shows saw the Manchester band play to 250,000 fans over two nights 25 years ago this week.

In the next episode of The Radio x Residency with Noel Gallagher, which airs at 7pm this Sunday (15 August), co-host Matt Morgan asked the Mancunian legend if he'd ever been put off by anyone in the audience at one of his gigs.

Noel admitted that he wasn't the most vocal of superstars, adding "I don't really think I say a lot on stage..."

However, he added: "But wait til you see the Knebworth gig. My God. Shut up! I was like, alright, leave it out."

"What, you were talking a lot?" asked Matt.

"Yeah! Well, more than I should have been," revealed the Oasis star. "I was just getting carried away, because it was the biggest thing ever, you know what I mean?

"But we certainly enjoyed ourselves in the run up to that show, and afterwards... As I'm sure you can imagine."

The Oasis Knebworth 1996 film will be released on 23 September and tickets to the screenings are now available to book via www.oasisknebworth1996.com. There will also be a double CD and triple vinyl album of the show, released on 19 November.

A DVD of the film will be released as a triple disc set including the Oasis Knebworth 1996 cinematic documentary, plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-Ray in single disc format.

