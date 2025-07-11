Oasis make emotional Manchester homecoming: Heaton Park Night 1 setlist

The Gallagher brothers took to the stage together in Manchester for the first time in 16 years tonight - here's what they played and what happened.

Oasis continued their Live '25 tour with the first of their incredible run of five homecoming shows at Manchester's Heaton Park on Friday night (11th July).

To say hopes were high for the first Oasis live show in Manchester for sixteen years would be the understatement of the year... if not the century.

Noel and Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis at Manchester's Heaton Park, 11th July 2025. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

The city of Manchester, baking under sunshine was filled with a carnival atmosphere on Friday (11th July) as thousands of fans came into town to witness the biggest homecoming of the Britpop generation.

There were bucket hats everywhere you looked, worn by a cheering, singing crowd that bore more of a resemblance to a World Cup Final day rather than a rock concert.

The city had a carnival atmosphere on Friday. Picture: Getty

And while the Bee Network stuggled to cope under the pressure of so many people heading North on the trams, by keeping the faith, Heaton Park was eventyally packed out with Oasis fans. It was the biggest night the municipal space had experienced since the return of The Stone Roses in the same location some 13 years ago.

While the Oasis faithful battled the 30°C heat and availed themselves of "Manchester's biggest beer garden", the Live '25 tour support acts kicked things off.

Cast delivered their short by joyous set, bringing out legendary soul singer P.P. Arnold, who collaborates with the Liverpool band on their new song Poison Vine.

American singer P. P. Arnold joins Cast on stage at Heaton Park for a rendition of their new song Poison Vine @CityLifeManc @MENnewsdesk #oasislive25 #oasis2025 #Oasis pic.twitter.com/8HeO38vdg3 — Jenna Campbell (@jennacampbell93) July 11, 2025

Richard Ashcroft was clearly moved by the experience of opening for the Gallaghers' big reunion, telling the crowd just how much Oasis meant to him: "If it hadn’t been for that band I wouldn’t be here."

The audience had similar feelings, as demonstrated by the response when Liam and Noel Gallagher took to the stage, once again hand in hand.

A visibly moved Noel shouted into the microphone "This is the place, this is the place!" Although his words were pretty much drowned out by the noise of the crowd.

“This is the place, THIS is the place,” goosebumps moment as Noel and Liam Gallagher walk out together at Heaton Park, what a night! @oasis Manchester pic.twitter.com/4Slzsv7HFn — Dianne Bourne (@diannebourne) July 11, 2025

"Tell you what, you look f**king stunning," Liam told the audience. "You should be proud of yourselves. 10 out of 10."

The setlist didn't hold any surprises, following the same set of songs that had been played in Cardiff last weekend, but this didn't matter one bit to the Manchester fans.

This was an impeccably-picked set of songs that mean so much to a generation and it'd be churlish to argue with a show that included tracks like Slide Away, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic and Cast No Shadow, which tonight was dedicated respectfully to Richard Ashcroft. Meanwhile, Half The World Away was played for Royle Family stars Craig Cash and Caroline Aherne.

Even some good-natured football booing couldn't spoil the vibe - Noel dedicated D'You Know What I Mean to "the greatest manager of all time, Mr Pep Guardiola" only to retort with a sarcastic "Who you booing?"

Meanwhile the Manchester City manager himself was backstage at Heaton Park living it up with the Gallagher clan.

Despite a false start on Don't Look Back In Anger causing a nervous moment (which Noel blamed on the keyboards), the classic 1995 song now completely encapsulates the Mancunian spirit and was the genuine emotional core of what had been an almost religious experience for a few people.

Is that an exaggeration? Maybe just a little, but there's no doubt that the music of Oasis has real meaning for a lot of people. For years Manchester was synonymous with rain, gloom and downbeat music, but basking in the glorious sunshine of Heaton Park, that cliche seems to be gone for good.

"Thanks for sticking with us," Liam said as the show came to a close. "I know we are difficult, but you wanna try being in the band."

Even Damon Albarn claimed today that "Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything" and it's hard to argue with that summary.

Great to see Bonehead and Noel smiling and jamming together @oasis Heaton Park 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YrJuQc6v0W — Dianne Bourne (@diannebourne) July 11, 2025

Oasis Heaton Park Manchester 11th July 2025 setlist

Intro: F***ing In The Bushes

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half the World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'you Know What I Mean?

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock 'N' Roll Star

Encore:

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova

Oasis continue their Live '25 dates tomorrow on Saturday 12th July with a second night at Heaton Park.

The rest of the Oasis Live '25 tour UK shows are as follows:

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

