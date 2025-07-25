Oasis play first night at London's Wembley Stadium & pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Liam and Noel Gallagher at their first London Wembley Stadium show with tribute to Ozzy Osbourne inset. Picture: Cristina Massei/Alamy Live News, Radio X

The Britpop legends took to the capital for their first of seven Live '25 dates in Wembley, where they paid tribute to the late Black Sabbath icon.

Oasis finally brought their Live '25 reunion tour to the capital, playing the first of seven dates at London's Wembley Stadium.

As with all their dates so far, Liam and Noel Gallagher and co took to the stage to play a 23-track set to a hungry crowd.

A poignant moment in the night came when the band chose to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away three days earlier (22nd July), aged 76.

At the end of the Manchester band's Live Forever single an image of the Black Sabbath icon appeared on the big screens.

Liam then dedicated Rock N' Roll Star to the heavy metal pioneer, who had only just played a farewell homecoming show at Villa Park weeks before.

Oasis pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at London's Wembley Stadium on 25th July. Picture: Radio X

Noel Gallagher also took the opportunity to dedicate Don't Look Back In Anger to the staff at the Chiltern Firehouse, after the luxury London hotel, which was marred by a fire earlier this year.

After the frontman treated fans to Wonderwall, which he described as a "wretched song," Liam Gallagher went on to perform an epic rendition of Champagne Supernova as fireworks lit up the London sky.

See the full setlist for night one of Oasis at London's Wembley Stadium below.

Oasis play London's Wembley Stadium on 25th July 2025. Picture: Cristina Massei/Alamy

Oasis Live '25 at London's Wembley Stadium on 25th July 2025:

Intro: F***ing In The Bushes

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half the World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'you Know What I Mean?

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock 'N' Roll Star

Encore:

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova

See Oasis' remaining tour dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025