Oasis play first night at London's Wembley Stadium & pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
25 July 2025, 23:29 | Updated: 26 July 2025, 00:29
The Britpop legends took to the capital for their first of seven Live '25 dates in Wembley, where they paid tribute to the late Black Sabbath icon.
Listen to this article
Oasis finally brought their Live '25 reunion tour to the capital, playing the first of seven dates at London's Wembley Stadium.
As with all their dates so far, Liam and Noel Gallagher and co took to the stage to play a 23-track set to a hungry crowd.
unreal crowd pic.twitter.com/qLL2LZTRBL— hari saw oasis (@therealnoelyg) July 25, 2025
A poignant moment in the night came when the band chose to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away three days earlier (22nd July), aged 76.
At the end of the Manchester band's Live Forever single an image of the Black Sabbath icon appeared on the big screens.
Liam then dedicated Rock N' Roll Star to the heavy metal pioneer, who had only just played a farewell homecoming show at Villa Park weeks before.
Read more:
- When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium?
- Oasis outdoor exhibition launched in Wembley Park ahead of the band's London shows
Noel Gallagher also took the opportunity to dedicate Don't Look Back In Anger to the staff at the Chiltern Firehouse, after the luxury London hotel, which was marred by a fire earlier this year.
After the frontman treated fans to Wonderwall, which he described as a "wretched song," Liam Gallagher went on to perform an epic rendition of Champagne Supernova as fireworks lit up the London sky.
See the full setlist for night one of Oasis at London's Wembley Stadium below.
Oasis Live '25 at London's Wembley Stadium on 25th July 2025:
Intro: F***ing In The Bushes
1. Hello
2. Acquiesce
3. Morning Glory
4. Some Might Say
5. Bring It On Down
6. Cigarettes & Alcohol
7. Fade Away
8. Supersonic
9. Roll With It
10. Talk Tonight
11. Half the World Away
12. Little By Little
13. D'you Know What I Mean?
14. Stand By Me
15. Cast No Shadow
16. Slide Away
17. Whatever
18. Live Forever
19. Rock 'N' Roll Star
Encore:
20. The Masterplan
21. Don't Look Back In Anger
22. Wonderwall
23. Champagne Supernova
Read more:
- Oasis Live '25 at Wembley Stadium: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their London shows
- Liam Gallagher weighs in on Coldplay kiss cam Jumbotron affair with quip at Oasis Heaton Park show
See Oasis' remaining tour dates for 2025:
JULY 2025:
- 26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)
AUGUST 2025:
- 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- 16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
- 17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
SEPTEMBER 2025
- 27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)
- 28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)