Oasis Live '27 tickets sell out: "That's all folks," says Liam Gallagher

All 42 dates on the Oasis Live '27 tour have now sold out. Picture: Press/Liam Gallagher on X

The frontman has also hinted that further support acts will be announced for next year's shows, which include multiple dates at Knebworth, Manchester's Etihad Stadium and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tickets for the Oasis Live '27 shows have now completely sold out, after going on sale across the weekend.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Liam Gallagher said: "That's all folks we have officially sold out... no more tickets left.

"Congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn't sneak in f*** it yolo."

That’s all folks we have officially sold out no more tickets left congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn’t sneak in fuck it yolo LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 27, 2026

The sales kicked off on Friday (25th September) and continued until Sunday, with three "windows" opening each day for fans who had registered and received codes.

Prices for standard tickets were fixed, starting at £71.50 and going all the way up to £266.60 including fees.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has teased there are "quite a few more" support acts to be announced for the sold-out tour.

Richard Ashcroft is the only opener confirmed for the band's second reunion, which will begin at Glasgow's Celtic Park on 21st May next year.

Replying to a fan who felt the ticket prices for the Live '27 shows were fair, the frontman said: "HALLA F***** LULU finally. Oh and there’s quite a few more support acts to be announced but we don’t care about that though coz OASIS are greedy bumba f****** clarts."

When one fan asked if the DMA's would perform, Liam counted the Aussie trio out, saying: “They have not made the list I’m afraid.”

The 42 live shows will make their way across Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, US and Ireland.