Oasis Live '27 ticket prices will be fixed, but how much will they cost?

Oasis have announced their Live '27 dates. Picture: Joshua Halling/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have confirmed they'll be back on the road next year with a Live '27 tour, but how much can you expect to pay for tickets in the UK & Ireland? Find out here.

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Oasis announced their Live '27 tour today (Monday 14th September), sending fans across the globe into a frenzy.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will head back on the road for a string of dates across the UK, mainland Europe, the United States and Ireland.

To be in with a chance of buying tickets, fans must register at at oasisinet.com from now until 17th September at 4PM BST.

Now fans know what to do to buy tickets, but how much can they realistically expect to pay? You'll be happy to hear that this time around,

Radio X looks at the costs for their UK & Ireland dates so far...

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Oasis announce Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

How much will Oasis Live '27 tickets cost in the UK & Ireland?

Fans will be happy to hear that all ticket prices will be fixed this time around. Get the rundown below as seen on the Ticketmaster FAQs page.

Glasgow, Celtic Park ticket prices:

Standard ticket prices are: £71.50, £104.50, £170.50, £203.50 and £263.50 including fees for seated tickets and £170.50 and £203.50 for standing tickets including fees.

Hotel packages are available for £470, £475, £485 and £495 including fees

Coach packages are available for £225.50, £228, £234.50 and £236.50 including fees

VIP packages are available for £303.50, £363.50, £508.50 and £568.50 including fees

All ticket prices will be fixed.

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

Manchester Etihad Stadium ticket prices:

Standard ticket prices are £74.60, £107.60, £173.60, £206.60 and £266.60 including fees for seated tickets and £173.60 and £206.60 for standing tickets including fees.

Hotel packages are available for £475, £485, £490 and £495 including fees

Coach packages are available for £227.60, £229.60, £232.60 and £238.60 including fees

VIP packages are available for £306.60, £366.60, £511.60 and £571.60 including fees

All ticket prices will be fixed.

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

Slane Castle ticket prices:

Standard ticket prices are €211.25 for front standing and €181.25 for GA

Reserved Seats Slane Castle Outdoor Compound €501.25 includes:-A reserved seated grandstand ticket

Entry via a dedicated entrance and free parking

Access to the exclusive hospitality area featuring bars and food vendors.

Premium toilet facilities

A dedicated tour merchandise stand.

Access to the hospitality area for one hour after the artist has finished.



Entry via a dedicated entrance and free parking Access to the exclusive hospitality area featuring bars and food vendors. Premium toilet facilities A dedicated tour merchandise stand. Access to the hospitality area for one hour after the artist has finished. Coach Bundle prices are as follows:General Admission return coach Belfast €236.25

General Admission return coach Dublin €226.25

General Admission return coach Limerick €246.25

General Admission return coach Cork €246.25

Front standing return coach Belfast €266.25

Front standing return coach Dublin €256.25

Front standing return coach Limerick €276.25

Front standing return coach Cork €276.25



General Admission return coach Dublin €226.25 General Admission return coach Limerick €246.25 General Admission return coach Cork €246.25 Front standing return coach Belfast €266.25 Front standing return coach Dublin €256.25 Front standing return coach Limerick €276.25 Front standing return coach Cork €276.25 VIP packages are available for €365.98 and €590.43. More information about VIP options can be found below

All ticket prices will be fixed.

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

Knebworth ticket cost:

Standard ticket prices are available at £170.50 for general admission and £203.50 for front standing including fees.

Coach package prices are available at £239.50, £249.50, £259.50, £272.50, £282.50 and £292.50 including fees.

VIP package prices are available at £317.50, £508.50 and £513.50 including fees.

All ticket prices will be fixed.

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

How to buy tickets to Oasis' Live '27 dates:

For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026. There will be no general ticket sale.

Mailing list members are still required to register.

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

See the full trailer for Oasis Live '27 below:

Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer)

Oasis Live '27 dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

Meanwhile, last week saw the release of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the documentary, which charts the reconciliation between the Gallagher brothers and the band's subsequent Live '25 dates.

The UK premiere for the film took place at London's Leicester Square on Monday (8th September) and we caught up with Noel, who gave us a pithy one-word answer about the film.

Watch the moment here:

Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!

Watch the full trailer for the documentary below:

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger | Ad

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