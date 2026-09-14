Oasis Live '27 ticket prices will be fixed, but how much will they cost?
14 September 2026, 20:34 | Updated: 14 September 2026, 20:42
Oasis have announced their Live '27 dates.
Picture:
Joshua Halling/Press
The Gallagher brothers have confirmed they'll be back on the road next year with a Live '27 tour, but how much can you expect to pay for tickets in the UK & Ireland? Find out here.
announced their Live '27 tour today (Monday 14th September), sending fans across the globe into a frenzy. Oasis and Liam Noel Gallagher will head back on the road for a string of dates across the UK, mainland Europe, the United States and Ireland.
To be in with a chance of buying tickets, fans must register at at
oasisinet.com from now until 17th September at 4PM BST.
Now fans know what to do to buy tickets, but how much can they realistically expect to pay? You'll be happy to hear that this time around,
Radio X looks at the costs for their UK & Ireland dates so far...
Read more:
Oasis announce Live '27 dates.
Picture:
Press
How much will Oasis Live '27 tickets cost in the UK & Ireland?
Fans will be happy to hear that all ticket prices will be fixed this time around. Get the rundown below as seen on the Ticketmaster FAQs page.
Glasgow, Celtic Park ticket prices: Standard ticket prices are: £71.50, £104.50, £170.50, £203.50 and £263.50 including fees for seated tickets and £170.50 and £203.50 for standing tickets including fees. Hotel packages are available for £470, £475, £485 and £495 including fees Coach packages are available for £225.50, £228, £234.50 and £236.50 including fees VIP packages are available for £303.50, £363.50, £508.50 and £568.50 including fees
All ticket prices will be fixed.
Read the full venue and pricing FAQs
here. Manchester Etihad Stadium ticket prices: Standard ticket prices are £74.60, £107.60, £173.60, £206.60 and £266.60 including fees for seated tickets and £173.60 and £206.60 for standing tickets including fees. Hotel packages are available for £475, £485, £490 and £495 including fees Coach packages are available for £227.60, £229.60, £232.60 and £238.60 including fees VIP packages are available for £306.60, £366.60, £511.60 and £571.60 including fees
All ticket prices will be fixed.
Read the full venue and pricing FAQs
here. Slane Castle ticket prices: Standard ticket prices are €211.25 for front standing and €181.25 for GA Reserved Seats Slane Castle Outdoor Compound €501.25 includes:-A reserved seated grandstand ticket Entry via a dedicated entrance and free parking Access to the exclusive hospitality area featuring bars and food vendors. Premium toilet facilities A dedicated tour merchandise stand. Access to the hospitality area for one hour after the artist has finished. Coach Bundle prices are as follows:General Admission return coach Belfast €236.25 General Admission return coach Dublin €226.25 General Admission return coach Limerick €246.25 General Admission return coach Cork €246.25 Front standing return coach Belfast €266.25 Front standing return coach Dublin €256.25 Front standing return coach Limerick €276.25 Front standing return coach Cork €276.25 VIP packages are available for €365.98 and €590.43. More information about VIP options can be found below
All ticket prices will be fixed.
Read the full venue and pricing FAQs
here. Knebworth ticket cost: Standard ticket prices are available at £170.50 for general admission and £203.50 for front standing including fees. Coach package prices are available at £239.50, £249.50, £259.50, £272.50, £282.50 and £292.50 including fees. VIP package prices are available at £317.50, £508.50 and £513.50 including fees.
All ticket prices will be fixed.
Read the full venue and pricing FAQs
here. How to buy tickets to Oasis' Live '27 dates:
For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026. There will be no general ticket sale. Mailing list members are still required to register. Read the full venue and pricing FAQs
here.
See the full trailer for Oasis Live '27 below:
Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer)
Oasis Live '27 dates:
21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK 23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK 25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK 28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK 29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK 04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM 02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA 03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA 10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS 11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS 16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA 17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA 23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE 24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE 29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO 30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO 10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM 13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM 14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM 20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM 21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM 24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM 04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND 05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND 11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK 12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK 18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK 19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
Meanwhile, last week saw the release of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the documentary, which charts the reconciliation between the Gallagher brothers and the band's subsequent Live '25 dates.
The UK premiere for the film took place at London's Leicester Square on Monday (8th September) and we caught up with Noel, who gave us a pithy one-word answer about the film.
Watch the moment here:
Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!
Watch the full trailer for the documentary below:
Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger | Ad
Read more:
Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer)