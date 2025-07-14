Oasis Live '25 at Croke Park: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Dublin shows
14 July 2025, 15:21
Get the dates, support acts and timings for Liam and Noel Gallagher's first live show together in 16 years.
Liam and Noel Gallagher will play two nights at Croke Park in Edinburgh in August 2025. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.
This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.
Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin: frequently asked questions
-
What dates are the Oasis Dublin Croke Park shows?
- Saturday 16th August
- Sunday 17th August
-
What are the stage times for the Oasis Dublin Croke Park shows?
- Official stage times have yet to be published, but organisers say gates will open 17.00 (BST).
- The curfew is expected to be 22.30.
- Stage times for the Cardiff Principality shows were as follows, so the running order is expected to run along similar lines:
- Cast - 18:00
- Richard Ashcroft - 19:00
- Oasis - 20:15
-
Who is supporting Oasis at their Dublin Croke Park shows?
The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are:
- Richard Ashcroft
- Cast
-
What are the age restrictions at the Oasis Dublin Croke Park shows?
- Standing: 14+ only. Under 16’s MUST be accompanied at all times by a Parent/Guardian over 25, who takes full responsibility and remains with them throughout the event.
- Strict age monitoring will be in place. Unaccompanied under 16’s will be refused entry without refund. The promoter reserves the right to refuse admission without refund to anyone who fails to comply.
- Recommended no under 5’s. All attendees must have a ticket.
-
Will the Dublin Croke Park bars and food vendors accept cash?
- Croke Park is predominately cashless, but some have a cash option available.
- Fans are advised to "note the queue you are joining as there is signage in place for cash only/cash and card".
-
Are bags allowed at Dublin Croke Park?
- Fans are advised not to bring large bags/backpacks as they could cause delays or may even be refused entry.
- No bags bigger than A4 will be admitted.
- There are no baggage storage facilities on site.
-
Is smoking or vaping allowed at Dublin Croke Park?
Smoking is prohibited except at designated smoking areas within the grounds.
-
Ticket queries for Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin
Fans are advised to enter through whichever gate is detailed on their ticket:
- BLUE ROUTE (Hogan Stand Seating / Premium Seating): Enter via Jones’ Road/ Russell Street.
- RED ROUTE (Cusack Stand Seating / Premium Seating): Enter via St James’ Avenue off Clonliffe Road.
- YELLOW ROUTE (Davin Stand Seating): Enter via St Margaret’s Avenue.
- GREEN ROUTE (Standing): Enter via Foster Terrace.
- For details on transferring tickets, see the promoter's info page here.
-
What are the banned items at Croke Park, Dublin?
- No bags larger than A4
- No signs/flags bigger than A3
- Soft collapsible water skins are permitted in seated blocks.
Other banned items include:
- Aerosols
- Air Horns
- Alcohol
- Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)
- Audio recorders
- Cameras with a detachable lens or recording equipment
- Camping Equipment
- Chairs (excluding wheelchairs)
- Chinese or Sky lanterns
- Deck chairs or folding chairs
- Drones
- Fireworks
- Flag Poles
- Flares
- Glass / Glass containers
- Go Pro cameras
- Hard plastic reusable bottles
- Illegal substances
- Laser pens or laser pointers
- Megaphones
- Professional/Semi-professional cameras, STILL OR DIGITAL
- Recording equipment, SOUND or VIDEO
- Selfie sticks
- Shooting sticks
- Umbrellas
- Weaponsclick here
The full list of prohibited items is available here.
-
What's the accessibility information for Croke Park?
- Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and more is available here.
Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin: travel information
-
Where in Dublin is Croke Park?
- The address of Croke Park is Jones' Rd, Drumcondra, Dublin 3, Ireland.
-
Travelling to Croke Park Dublin by car
- There is no public car parking at Croke Park.
- Fans are advised to use city centre car parks in Dublin
- Croke Park is a 15-minute walk from the centre of Dublin.
- The Luas tram system operates a park and ride system - click here for details.
- See the local AA service for local travel information on event days.
-
Travelling to Croke Park by coach
- A number of local companies are running coach services to Croke Park:
- https://www.translink.co.uk/special-events/oasis
- https://belfastcitysightseeing.com/oasis-dublin-concert/
- https://busestoconcerts.com/all-shows/oasis-croke-park-16-17th-august-2025/
-
Travelling to Croke Park by bus
- Dublin Bus routes serving Croke Park are: 1, 6, 7(a), 11, 13, 15, 16, 27(a/b), 33, 40(b/d/e), 41(b/c/d), 42, 43, 44, 53a, 122, 123, 130, H1, H2, H3. More info on Dublin Bus.
- See www.dublinbus.ie for more information
- Bus Eireann will operate routes nationwide into Dublin.
-
Travelling to Croke Park by train
- The nearest train station is Drumcondra.
- The nearest DART stations are Connolly or Clontarf Road.
- Heuston and Connolly Train stations serve the rest of the country.
- For more information, see www.irishrail.ie.
-
Travelling to Croke Park by tram
- Croke Park is a 16 minutes walk from Connolly Red Line Luas stop.
- The stadium is also just 15 minutes walk from both Parnell and Marlborough Green Line Luas stops.
- For more information, see the official Luas event page here.