Oasis Live '25 at Croke Park: stage times, FAQs & essential info for their Dublin shows

Oasis return to Dublin for two shows in August 2025. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press/Alamy

Get the dates, support acts and timings for Liam and Noel Gallagher's first live show together in 16 years.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play two nights at Croke Park in Edinburgh in August 2025. Here's everything you need to know about travelling to the shows and more.

This page is still being updated - keep checking back for the latest information. Information is correct at the time of publication.

Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin: frequently asked questions

What dates are the Oasis Dublin Croke Park shows? Saturday 16th August

Sunday 17th August What are the stage times for the Oasis Dublin Croke Park shows? Official stage times have yet to be published, but organisers say gates will open 17.00 (BST).

The curfew is expected to be 22.30.

Stage times for the Cardiff Principality shows were as follows, so the running order is expected to run along similar lines:

Cast - 18:00

Richard Ashcroft - 19:00

Oasis - 20:15 Who is supporting Oasis at their Dublin Croke Park shows? The support acts on all of Oasis' UK and Ireland dates are: Richard Ashcroft

Cast Richard Ashcroft and Cast will support Oasis on their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press What are the age restrictions at the Oasis Dublin Croke Park shows? Standing: 14+ only. Under 16’s MUST be accompanied at all times by a Parent/Guardian over 25, who takes full responsibility and remains with them throughout the event.

Strict age monitoring will be in place. Unaccompanied under 16’s will be refused entry without refund. The promoter reserves the right to refuse admission without refund to anyone who fails to comply.

Recommended no under 5’s. All attendees must have a ticket. Will the Dublin Croke Park bars and food vendors accept cash? Croke Park is predominately cashless, but some have a cash option available.

Fans are advised to "note the queue you are joining as there is signage in place for cash only/cash and card". Are bags allowed at Dublin Croke Park? Fans are advised not to bring large bags/backpacks as they could cause delays or may even be refused entry.

No bags bigger than A4 will be admitted.

There are no baggage storage facilities on site. Is smoking or vaping allowed at Dublin Croke Park? Smoking is prohibited except at designated smoking areas within the grounds. Ticket queries for Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin Fans are advised to enter through whichever gate is detailed on their ticket: BLUE ROUTE (Hogan Stand Seating / Premium Seating): Enter via Jones’ Road/ Russell Street.

RED ROUTE (Cusack Stand Seating / Premium Seating): Enter via St James’ Avenue off Clonliffe Road.

YELLOW ROUTE (Davin Stand Seating): Enter via St Margaret’s Avenue.

GREEN ROUTE (Standing): Enter via Foster Terrace.

For details on transferring tickets, see the promoter's info page here. What are the banned items at Croke Park, Dublin? No bags larger than A4

No signs/flags bigger than A3

Soft collapsible water skins are permitted in seated blocks. Other banned items include: Aerosols

Air Horns

Alcohol

Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Audio recorders

Cameras with a detachable lens or recording equipment

Camping Equipment

Chairs (excluding wheelchairs)

Chinese or Sky lanterns

Deck chairs or folding chairs

Drones

Fireworks

Flag Poles

Flares

Glass / Glass containers

Go Pro cameras

Hard plastic reusable bottles

Illegal substances

Laser pens or laser pointers

Megaphones

Professional/Semi-professional cameras, STILL OR DIGITAL

Recording equipment, SOUND or VIDEO

Selfie sticks

Shooting sticks

Umbrellas

Weaponsclick here The full list of prohibited items is available here. What's the accessibility information for Croke Park? Full information about Accessible entrances, areas, viewing platforms, toilets and more is available here .

The official event map for Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Press

Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin: travel information