Oasis Live '25 official fan stores: Full dates & locations revealed, plus how to book your visit

By Jenny Mensah

The full details for the Oasis fan stores have been confirmed in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Dublin - as well as Manchester and Cardiff which have already been released.

The full details for the Oasis Live '25 fan stores have been revealed.

After the grand opening of their flagship store in Manchester last Friday (20th June), the full list of locations and opening dates for stores in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Cardiff have been confirmed ahead of the band's first show in the Welsh capital on 4th July.

See the Oasis Live '25 stores locations and open dates:

The Avenue, Spinningfields, Manchester: Open now

St David’s Cardiff: Opens 10am, Thursday 26th June

Carnaby Street, London: Opens 10am, Tuesday 8th July

Bullring, Birmingham: Opens 10am, Tuesday 8th July

George Street, Edinburgh: Opens 10am, Monday 4th August

St Stephen’s Green, Dublin: Opens 10am, Monday 4th August

As with the Manchester store, the Oasis fan stores will stock the official Oasis Live '25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories - including tees, hoodies, jackets and more.

Plus, fans can also shop for threads from the Gallaghers' fashion collaboration with the newly announced Adidas Originals x Oasis’ collection.

Models wear some of the merch available at the Oasis Live '25 official fan stores. Picture: Press

While walk-ins are welcomed, the fan stores are expected to be very popular, so fans have been advised to avoid waiting by booking tickets for their visit here.

The online store is also now live and fans can shop the full range and order your limited-edition merchandise today on oasisinet.com.

