Oasis release Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August '25)

Liam and Noel Gallagher with an image from their Wonderwall Live in Dublin artwork. Picture: Simon Emmett/Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have shared the performance of their 1995 single from their first date in the Irish capital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have shared a live recording of their Wonderwall single.

On a week into their North American tour dates, which kicked of in Chicago's Soldier Park, the Manchester rockers have treated fans to their performance of the iconic 1995 single, taken from their Dublin's Croke Park on 16th August.

Ahead of launching into the anthem, frontman Liam Gallagher declares to the crowd: "Where the f*** would we all be without Wonderwall, eh? Where would we be? Selling carpets or some s*** like that!"

Hear the moment they first played the track for Irish crowds as part of their Live '25 tour below:

Oasis - Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August '25)

Oasis played to over 160,000 fans in Ireland over the August weekend, with the shows marking the band’s first performances in the country since 2009.

The release of Wonderwall (Live from Dublin '25) follows Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August ‘25)’, Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July ‘25), Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July ‘25), and Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August ‘25).

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition is also set to be released on 3rd October, with limited-edition formats featuring new unplugged versions of classic tracks.

Pre-order here the special anniversary reissue here.

Read more:

Meanwhile, paid tribute to the victims of the Minneapolis shooting last week.

The Gallagher brothers brought their Live '25 dates to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for a duo of dates on 31st August and 1st September and on their first night at the venue the band shared their response to the horrific shooting, which saw two children murdered and injured at least a dozen more injured when a Robin Westman targeted the Annunciation Catholic Church.

As is often customary for the band, Liam Gallagher chose their Live Forever track to make their dedication, telling the crowds: "Right, I wanna dedicate this next tune to the kiddies in Minneapolis. Live Forever".

Watch footage of the moving moment they performed the 1994 single below:

[JSYL] Oasis LIVE - LIVE FOREVER (Liam Minneapolis Dedication) New York Metlife Stadium August 31 25

Oasis continue their North American dates with two shows at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium on 6th and 7th September, before heading to Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros next week.

The Britpop legends will then return to London for two more UK shows at Wembley Stadium, before taking their Live '25 dates to Asia, Australia and South America.

See their remaining dates below...

Oasis live '25 remaining tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2025:

Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

