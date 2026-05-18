Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher make The Times Rich List for the first time

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legends have made their debut on the prestigious list, which also features Paul McCartney and the Eavis Family.

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Liam and Noel Gallagher have secured places on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

The Oasis legends appear for the first time in the chart, which lists the most prosperous people in the UK each year.

Thanks to their epic Live '25 dates, which saw them reunite for the first time in 16 years, the Gallagher brothers made a joint appearance at number 11 among the top richest musicians in the UK with an estimated £375 million between them.

The figure is said to reflect the siblings their solo careers, publishing rights and the long‑lasting global demand for their music.

Also on the list is Sir Elton John with £480 million, The Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger at £450 million, his bandmate Keith Richards at £450 million and Ed Sheeran at £410 million.

Also recognised among the list is Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis and family, who have made an impressive £400 million.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney remains the only musician in UK history to reach billionaire status, with The Beatles legend and his wife, Lady Nancy listed with a combined fortune of £1.055 billion.

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See The Sunday Times' top 11 richest musicians in the UK:

1. Sir Leonard Blavatnik (£26.852 billion)

2. Clive Calder (£3.25 billion)

3. Sir Cameron Mackintosh (£1.4 billion)

4. Sir Paul and Lady (Nancy) McCartney (£1.055 billion)

5. Lord Lloyd‑Webber (£516 million)

6. Sir Elton John (£480 million)

7. Sir Mick Jagger (£450 million)

8. Keith Richards (£450 million)

9. Ed Sheeran (£410 million)

10. Emily Eavis and family (£400 million)

11. Noel and Liam Gallagher (£375 million)

This month it was announced that the Oasis reunion documentary was set to be released in theatres and Disney+ this year.

The as-yet-untitled film will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which kicks off on Friday 11th September, with cinema listings and ticket information soon to be published.

The doc will then be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The Oasis film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

“I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film, Knight said of the project. "I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people.

"I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever.

"It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

An official book chronicling the Oasis reunion tour is also set to be released.

The Oasis Live '25 Opus comes from the acclaimed portrait photographer Simon Emmett, who was first tasked with shooting the Gallagher brothers for the announcement of their reconciliation on 24th October 2024 and their live dates, which were set to take place the following year.

The book - dubbed as the "official photographic chronicle of the Oasis Live ’25 tour" - is published through OPUS and created in collaboration with Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Deluxe editions of the Opus feature 1000 unseen photographs captured with unprecedented access by the acclaimed portrait photographer and film director, resulting in a "unique visual celebration" of the band’s long-awaited reunion.

Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour

Speaking about the moment he shot the brothers and the subsequent project, Emmett said: "When I saw the reaction to the photo, it was obvious to me that this wasn’t a single event. The photograph was the beginning of something. I felt strongly that this needed to be documented. There was no facade, this was genuine. We watched the crowd having the time of their lives, but the band and the crew are also having equally as good a time. That’s what was so magical about it. Opus is a really appropriate home for something like Oasis Live ‘25. They're a unique publisher, and it was a unique tour. I just hope that in some small way that it has captured the essence of joy of it."

The Opus is available to order in multiple formats here, with shipping starting from May 2026.

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