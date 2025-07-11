Liam Gallagher to voice Heaton Park tram stop announcements this weekend

Liam Gallagher will be voicing the Heaton Park tram stop announcement this weekend. Picture: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

The legend has voiced four messages on Manchester's Bee Network tram service ahead of the Oasis shows in the city.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

The unmistakable voice of Liam Gallagher will be heard across the Bee Network tram service in Manchester this weekend as Oasis make a triumphant return to Heaton Park.

Four tram stop announcements voiced by Liam will be played at the Heaton Park stop on all concert days - and fans are being encouraged to listen out for each of the lead singer’s different messages, as well as some "supersonic signage" on the tram network.

Fans are heading to the city's Heaton Park on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th July for the first two dates of the Manchester leg of the Live '25 tour.

Oasis are encouraging fans to use public transport to attend the five hometown shows, which continue next week on Wednesday 16th, Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said of the shows: “We’ve not got long to wait now until our city-region hosts the most eagerly awaited homecoming of all time and the excitement is already building here in Greater Manchester.

“It’s brilliant that Liam is lending his legendary vocals to the Bee Network once again and I’d urge everyone to listen out for them when getting off the tram at Heaton Park for the gigs."

Gig organisers are also advising the public that the weather for the first two Oasis shows will be very hot, with temperatures expected to reach 30°C on Saturday.

The Bee Network has issued some further advice for people travelling in hot weather: