Liam Gallagher teases more Oasis reunion shows: "I know things you don’t know"

Liam Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 dates in Manchester. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has suggested to another fan on X that their 2025 tour dates will not be the end.

Liam Gallagher has teased once again that Oasis could be set to return in 2026.

The band are close to wrapping up their epic Live '25 reunion dates this month with dates in South America, which kick off in Buenos Aires, Argentina this week.

However, when quizzed by a fan on X if he was sad that the dates would be coming to an end, he replied: "I’m not actually as I know things you don’t know".

I’m not actually as I know things you don’t know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 12, 2025

However, the dates might not come as soon as fans think.

When one fan asked if it was code for going on tour next year, the Champagne Supernova star replied: "Next year might be a little enthusiastic."

Next year might be a little enthusiastic — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 12, 2025

It's not the first time that Liam Gallagher has strongly hinted that the band would return for more dates.

Speaking at the band's last two UK shows at Wembley Stadium in August, just before the band's Champagne Supernova finale, the Manchester rocker said: "I wanna thank CAST. I wanna thank the one and only Richard Ashcroft.

"Most of all I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!"

Liam Gallagher tells fans at Wembley: "See you next year"

Previously Liam also suggested that the reunion dates would be a 'tour of two halves'.

When a fan took to X to bemoan the fact that the band's 2002 single The Hindu Times was missing from their live set, the frontman replied: "Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s (sic)."

Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2025

If that wasn't enough evidence to suggest the Manchester band could return, Clint Boon revealed he wants Inspiral Carpets - who Noel famously roadied for before he joined Oasis - to support the band "when" they announce reunion dates "next year".

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Wednesday, (12th November), Boon said: "I've been DJing before and after every gig, like doing pre-show and after-show parties, and I've just not had the chance to go to an actual gig yet.”

When Moyles joked that Noel could get him out to a show across the globe, he added: "I’m sure he would if I messaged him, but we're hoping the Inspirals get some supports next year. You know, when they come back next year.”

Clint Boon wants to support Oasis if they tour next year!

Speaking of the relationship between his band and the Britpop icons, the Saturn 5 legend added: "I'd like to share a stage with Oasis in this chapter, because it's where, at the beginning of their story, we were there, you know what I mean?

"When Noel was our roadie. And, you know, the first Oasis gigs, we were there supporting, you know, supporting them as punters and friends. So, I think it'd be nice for us to reconnect on stage at some point.”

When Moyles suggested Inspiral Carpets could get their support slot out early and play at 12pm, Boon revealed that he's got his eyes on a much bigger billing, just before the band go on stage, telling the Radio X DJ: "Yeah, but we want the [Richard] Ashcroft slot!”

Praising the reunion, he added: "It's the biggest feel-good story of this decade. There's not much that can touch it I don't think."

Oasis continue their Live '25 dates in South America on Sat 15th November at the Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina, before heading out to Santiago in Chile and São Paulo, Brazil.

Original rhythm guitarist and co-founder Bonehead will rejoin them on the dates, after he took time out to continue treatment for prostate cancer.

Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on at their Wembley show. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

