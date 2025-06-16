Liam Gallagher slams Edinburgh Council for calling Oasis fans "rowdy"

Oasis will play Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on 8th, 9th and 12th August. Picture: Press/Alamy

The frontman has responded to a document that claims the Live '25 shows will be attended by "middle-aged men" who "take up more room"!

Liam Gallagher has criticised a Scottish council for suggesting Oasis fans were old, rowdy and overweight.

According to the Scottish Sun, following a freedom of information request that was sent to Edinburgh Council, an official document expressed concerns that the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium dates of the Oasis Live '25 tour would clash with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with a "substantial amount of older fans" in the city.

The note suggested that there would be "medium to high intoxication" during the Scottish shows, which take place on 8th, 9th and 12th August. The documents reportedly added “Middle-aged men take up more room. Consider this when working out occupancy.”

The council document also expressed "concern about crowds" of Oasis fans "as they are already rowdy and the tone of the band", with an estimated 210,000 fans attending the run of Scottish shows.

The document added that the local authority was “Concerned about the safety of the Fringe and its performers. Many performers are considering not attending for that weekend."

These comments earned the wrath of Liam Gallagher, who posted on social media: "To the Edinburgh council I've heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude f****** stinks. I'd leave town that day if I was any of you lot."

To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 15, 2025

In a second post, he added: "I'd love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there's some real stunning individuals."

I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real STUNING individuals — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 15, 2025

David Walker, from the Oasis Collectors Group, described the comments as "a nasty, sneering stereotype".

"It's a jaundiced view," he told the Scottish Sun. "The return of Oasis will be hugely exciting for the city - everyone just needs to roll with it."

Edinburgh culture convener Margaret Graham told the paper: "We’re very proud to host the biggest and best events in Edinburgh throughout the year, which bring in hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy and provide unparalleled entertainment for our residents and visitors.

“As with any major event which takes place in the city, we prepare extensively alongside our partners to ensure the safety and best possible experience of everyone involved – and Oasis are no different.

"No two events are the same in terms of requirements or planning and our multi-agency approach reflects this appropriately.

“We’re also working closely with residents in the local area to make sure these concerts pass off as smoothly as possible.

"We’re looking forward to seeing Oasis take to the stage.”